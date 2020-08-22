Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
25 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Qualifying 2 in
17 Hours
:
33 Minutes
:
17 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Sep
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney III
11 Dec
Next event in
110 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Breaking news

Van Gisbergen set for overnight engine change

shares
comments
Van Gisbergen set for overnight engine change
By:

Shane van Gisbergen's Triple Eight Holden will be fitted with a new V8 engine ahead of tomorrow's second day of the Darwin SuperSprint.

The Kiwi struggled through today's action at Hidden Valley, qualifying a relatively poor 11th and battling his way to eighth in the race.

Even then that eighth place only came courtesy of a gamble on tyre strategy, van Gisbergen taking on four new tyres 14 laps from home before putting in a charging drive to make up some late ground.

Having been overheard complaining about straight-line speed over the radio during the race, van Gisbergen confirmed afterwards that T8 will fit a new V8 unit to his car this evening.

"It’s been a bit frustrating so we’re doing a motor change on my thing tonight,” said the Kiwi.

“We’re lacking a lot of power. I came out of the corner, had a big run on Chaz [Mostert], went to the inside wall to stop the draft and saw him come flying back past me.

“Hopefully a new motor helps. [I need to] tune up some of my stuff as well. Jamie’s driving a bit different and I can’t get my head around it yet, so I’ll work hard tonight."

Today's result has left van Gisbergen fifth in the standings, 311 points – more than a whole round – behind leader Scott McLaughlin.

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin eclipses Brock tally

Previous article

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin eclipses Brock tally

Next article

Whincup suspects Darwin start lights were too fast

Whincup suspects Darwin start lights were too fast
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Shane van Gisbergen
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin eclipses Brock tally
Supercars Supercars / Race report

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin eclipses Brock tally

Indy 500 Carb Day: O’Ward leads Dixon in final practice
IndyCar IndyCar / Practice report

Indy 500 Carb Day: O’Ward leads Dixon in final practice

Supercars Darwin SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars / Preview

Supercars Darwin SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Zarco handed pitlane start penalty for Morbidelli crash
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Zarco handed pitlane start penalty for Morbidelli crash

Yamaha withdraws request to unseal MotoGP engines
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha withdraws request to unseal MotoGP engines

MotoGP tweaks Austria Turn 3 after horror crash
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP tweaks Austria Turn 3 after horror crash

The difficulties in making Red Bull Ring safer for MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP / Analysis

The difficulties in making Red Bull Ring safer for MotoGP

Jerez MotoGP: Quartararo breaks lap record in FP3
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Jerez MotoGP: Quartararo breaks lap record in FP3

Latest news

Whincup suspects Darwin start lights were too fast
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Whincup suspects Darwin start lights were too fast

Van Gisbergen set for overnight engine change
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Van Gisbergen set for overnight engine change

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin eclipses Brock tally
Supercars Supercars / Race report

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin eclipses Brock tally

Darwin Supercars: Whincup takes pole by 0.06s
Supercars Supercars / Qualifying report

Darwin Supercars: Whincup takes pole by 0.06s

Trending

1
Supercars

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin eclipses Brock tally

1h
2
IndyCar

Indy 500 Carb Day: O’Ward leads Dixon in final practice

3
Supercars

Supercars Darwin SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

4
MotoGP

Zarco handed pitlane start penalty for Morbidelli crash

5
MotoGP

Yamaha withdraws request to unseal MotoGP engines

Latest news

Whincup suspects Darwin start lights were too fast
Supercars

Whincup suspects Darwin start lights were too fast

Van Gisbergen set for overnight engine change
Supercars

Van Gisbergen set for overnight engine change

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin eclipses Brock tally
Supercars

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin eclipses Brock tally

Darwin Supercars: Whincup takes pole by 0.06s
Supercars

Darwin Supercars: Whincup takes pole by 0.06s

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin on top in second practice
Supercars

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin on top in second practice

Latest videos

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team 10:02
Supercars

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop 03:43
Supercars

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.