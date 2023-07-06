Van Gisbergen on NASCAR hopes: "My phone has been running hot"
Shane van Gisbergen says his phone has been running hot since his NASCAR success, but that he's yet to field a proper offer for 2024.
The Supercars star made history with a shock win on debut in the NASCAR Cup Series on the streets of Chicago last weekend.
Already known to be looking at options outside of Supercars, van Gisbergen looks set to make a Stateside switch on a full-time basis sooner rather than later.
He is currently under contract with Triple Eight for the 2024 Supercars season, however, T8 managing director Jamie Whincup has since clarified that he won't stand in the way of the Kiwi if he wants to leave next season.
“My phone has been running hot but I don’t have any proper offers yet, obviously," said van Gisbergen, who is now on the ground in Australia for the Townsville 500.
"I really want to keep going and try some more stuff [in NASCAR]. As I said, I’m committed to [Supercars] next year but obviously, I read Jamie’s comments which were interesting.
"I haven’t spoken to Jamie yet, though."
Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing, Enhance Health Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images
Van Gisbergen added that there is no temptation to effectively retire from NASCAR as a single-race starter and winner, even though he knows he would struggle more with an oval start.
“The oval is a completely different world,” he said. “I have no illusion that I’d go there and run up the front; that would take a long time.
“Obviously, you want to try, but having six to eight road courses in the coming years, that’s appealing.”
Van Gisbergen's NASCAR ambitions could affect the Supercars silly season for both 2024 and 2025.
As it stands Cam Waters is the key to the driver market and is understood to have been courted by Walkinshaw Andretti United.
He also has a single-year option with Tickford that could prove well-timed if van Gisbergen does indeed stay around in Supercars for 2024 before heading to NASCAR in 2025.
Well-rated Erebus pair Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown will also be coming off their deals at the end of next season and could be in contention for a Triple Eight seat should it be available.
Verstappen was "literally screaming" watching Van Gisbergen NASCAR win
New look for Randle Mustang in Townsville
