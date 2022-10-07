Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Bathurst 1000: Waters slides to provisional pole Next / Bathurst 1000: Wood fastest in crash-affected Practice 5
Supercars News

Van Gisbergen stripped of Bathurst 1000 pole chance

Shane van Gisbergen has been stripped of his chance to take pole for the 2022 Repco Bathurst 1000 due to a penalty.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Van Gisbergen stripped of Bathurst 1000 pole chance

The Kiwi clattered into Macauley Jones in the closing stages of a wet qualifying session at Mount Panorama this evening.

Van Gisbergen had just gone fastest in the first sector and was looking to improve on his fourth position when he came across Jones over the top of the Mountain.

He made contact with Jones that led to Jones rotating and hitting the wall.

Supercars stewards have since confirmed that he will be handed a three-spot grid penalty following tomorrow’s Top 10 Shootout.

That means he won’t be in contention for pole for the Great Race.

After investigating the incident the stewards noted: "Following a DRD Investigation and an admission by Car 97, Shane van Gisbergen, of a breach of Schedule B2, Article 2.1.1 (Careless Driving) for the Incident involving contact with Car 96, Macauley Jones, at Turn 13, the Stewards imposed a 3 Grid Spot penalty in Race 30 for Car 97, Shane van Gisbergen/Garth Tander."

