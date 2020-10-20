Supercars
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Van Gisbergen wary of spec Supercars

Van Gisbergen wary of spec Supercars
By:

Bathurst 1000 winner Shane van Gisbergen has warned Supercars could become too much of a spec series under the new Gen3 regulations.

The new-for-2022 rules will see significant changes to the cars, with a control chassis that's lower and wider, aero trimmed by more than half of the current numbers, cheaper V8 engine packages and provisions for hybrid technology.

There will also be a move to more control suspension parts, including front uprights – currently one of the last major areas of technical freedom.

While backing the concept of cheaper cars and less aero, van Gisbergen has warned Supercars that it needs to get the execution of control parts, particularly suspension, right.

The Kiwi is concerned Supercars could become effectively a one-make series like Carrera Cup, which, paired with a field of professional drivers, may not facilitate the best racing.

"I think [Gen3] will be a positive, I just hope it gets executed right,” he said shortly after last week's formal launch of the new regs.

“As a driver I think it’s good, but there’s going to be so many control parts... everything’s going to be the same, which is good to an extent, but it sort of feels like Carrera Cup.

"We’re going to have different body shapes and engines, which is good, instead of the same engine, but I don’t know... when was the last time you saw a good Carrera Cup race? Never.

“Dropping downforce is good, but there still needs to be some differences between the cars to keep it exciting. Something different to watch, cars that sound different [and] drive different.

"If there's only five sets of springs or something, we're all going to end up on the same ones.

“You need to see some development, like cars trying different things. When you see a Triple Eight car drive, it looks way different to a DJR car on the [corner] exits.

“You look at the cars visually now, if you took the paint off them, you can kind of tell what they are by how they drive. It’s pretty cool.”

Two models have already been confirmed for 2022, Ford's Mustang to be joined by the Chevrolet Camaro, which will replace the outgoing Holden Commodore.

Supercars is in talks to secure IP agreements with other manufacturers, which could open the door for even more models on the grid even without full factory deals.

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Shane van Gisbergen
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

