Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Surfers Paradise / Breaking news

Van Gisbergen was told not to pass Whincup

shares
comments
Van Gisbergen was told not to pass Whincup
By:
Oct 26, 2019, 10:22 AM

Shane van Gisbergen has confirmed that he was instructed not to try and pass Jamie Whincup in the closing stages of today's opener on the Gold Coast.

With the Whincup/Craig Lowndes car having pit priority throughout today's race, van Gisbergen and Garth Tander opted to run long first and second stints, which gave the Kiwi a tyre advantage for the run home.

That almost paid significant dividends in the closing stages, a late Safety Car leaving van Gisbergen parked under Whincup's rear wing, with better tyre condition, for a 10-lap sprint to the flag.

However the anticipated attack from van Gisbergen never materialised, the #97 appearing to hold station behind Whincup as they secured Triple Eight's first one-two finish in over a year.

Speaking post race, Whincup admitted that he knew his teammate had made his life easy after the restart.

"Shane was obviously firing at the end there on better tyres and he was quite kind to me with 10 laps to go," said Whincup. 

“I was told to go flat out so I just went flat out in front and tried to hold position."

Van Gisbergen was then asked if he was told to hold position, to which he replied: "Yep".

"Initially it was a stink but it’s more important [to get a] one-two for the team. And seeing everyone at the podium, it was well worth it. 

"I’m a team player, that will pay back one day as well. It’s all worth it."

Van Gisbergen has been on the right end of Triple Eight's strategic positioning as recently as last season, Whincup having let his teammate through for second place on the Sunday at Pukekohe as he battled Scott McLaughlin for the title.

And earlier this year there was confusion over a team instruction within the T8 garage, Whincup having seemingly refused to let van Gisbergen through in Perth despite the Kiwi having better tyre quality. 

A change to the team orders rules made at the end of 2017 means teams can legally switch or hold positions between its own cars, but can't interfere with other teams or cars. 

Next article
Heimgartner slams Courtney after Gold Coast clash

Previous article

Heimgartner slams Courtney after Gold Coast clash

Next article

How McLaughlin can win the 2019 Supercars title today

How McLaughlin can win the 2019 Supercars title today
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Surfers Paradise
Sub-event Race 1
Drivers Shane van Gisbergen , Jamie Whincup
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Newcastle

Newcastle

22 Nov - 24 Nov
Practice 1 Starts in
05 Hours
:
15 Minutes
:
59 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Thu 21 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
19:30
11:30
Practice 2
Thu 21 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
23:25
15:25
Qualifying 1
Fri 22 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
18:50
10:50
Shootout 1
Fri 22 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
21:15
13:15
Race 1
Sat 23 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
00:15
16:15
Qualifying 2
Sat 23 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
19:20
11:20
Shootout 2
Sat 23 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
21:20
13:20
Race 2
Sun 24 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
00:15
16:15
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes explains Hamilton hybrid derate, causing radio outburst

2
MotoGP

Lecuona was in disbelief overtaking Lorenzo

3
Formula 1

Why Red Bull had Mercedes beat on Brazil's straights

4
Formula 1

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020

5
Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

Latest videos

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Latest news

Holdsworth's new Tickford Supercars deal confirmed
VASC

Holdsworth's new Tickford Supercars deal confirmed

Kelly braced for emotional Nissan farewell
VASC

Kelly braced for emotional Nissan farewell

Supercars changes SuperSprint to Super400
VASC

Supercars changes SuperSprint to Super400

Supercars adds $500,000 prize pool to Super2
VASC

Supercars adds $500,000 prize pool to Super2

Tander admits Supercars comeback unlikely
VASC

Tander admits Supercars comeback unlikely

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.