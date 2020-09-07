Supercars
Supercars / Breaking news

VIDEO: Tickford crew's emotional family reunion

Tickford Racing gave four families a Father's Day to remember with a surprise reunion after 62 days apart.

The Ford squad was one of five involved in the sensational border run back on July 6, which saw Melbourne-based teams flee the state ahead of a hard lockdown with no clue when they'd be back.

Many of the crew members have not seen their partners and children since.

While a return date has now been locked in, the teams set to head home after the Bathurst 1000 in mid-October, Tickford decided to treat its staff to an early reunion.

That reunion came even earlier than expected for some, Tickford rushing four of its crew members back from Townsville on Sunday, which was Father's Day, to ensure they were there to surprise their children at Brisbane Airport.

Series Supercars
Teams Tickford Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

