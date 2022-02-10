Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Formula Ford champion to win a Supercars test
Supercars News

Walkinshaw, Mobil 1 deal to hit 30 years

Walkinshaw Andretti United has signed a new major backing deal with Mobil 1 that will see the relationship enter its third decade.

Walkinshaw, Mobil 1 deal to hit 30 years
Andrew van Leeuwen
By:

The oil company has been a major backer of the famous Supercars squad since the early days of the Holden Racing Team in 1994.

The backing has been uninterrupted since, the relationship continuing out of the HRT era and into the team's latest iteration as WAU.

A new multi-year deal has now been inked in the lead-up to the 2022 campaign, which will include celebrating 30 years of sponsorship next season.

“Unequivocally, the partnership between Mobil 1 and Walkinshaw Andretti United is renowned in world motorsport, and we are delighted and honoured to have the opportunity to continue into three decades together,” said WAU Team Principal Bruce Stewart.

“It’s a partnership that runs much deeper than just a sponsorship, it’s a collaboration that we rely heavily upon to achieve our best possible results.

"To be entering year 29 of a partnership this year, and 30 in 2023, is a testament to the trust, loyalty, and commitment of Mobil 1 to our team over the journey, and we can’t thank everyone involved enough.

“People see us as the Mobil 1 team, and that’s something we are very proud of. I can’t wait to see what we can continue to achieve together in the future.”

WAU will field a new driver line-up this season, with high-profile recruit Nick Percat joining the team's established star Chaz Mostert.

The liveries for Mostert and Percat's cars will be formally unveiled in the lead-up to pre-season testing at Winton later this month.

shares
comments
Formula Ford champion to win a Supercars test
Previous article

Formula Ford champion to win a Supercars test
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Talent named for SpeedSeries broadcast Symmons Plains
TCR Australia

Talent named for SpeedSeries broadcast

Formula Ford champion to win a Supercars test
Supercars

Formula Ford champion to win a Supercars test

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Chaz Mostert More from
Chaz Mostert
Mostert adds condition to Monza offer Bathurst II
Video Inside
Supercars

Mostert adds condition to Monza offer

The beer that helped Holdsworth win the Bathurst 1000 Bathurst II
Supercars

The beer that helped Holdsworth win the Bathurst 1000

Tyre scare didn't worry Bathurst 1000 winners Bathurst II
Video Inside
Supercars

Tyre scare didn't worry Bathurst 1000 winners

Walkinshaw Andretti United More from
Walkinshaw Andretti United
Sponsorship shake-up for Supercars teams
Supercars

Sponsorship shake-up for Supercars teams

WAU cuts Holdsworth contract short
Supercars

WAU cuts Holdsworth contract short

Bathurst 1000: Mostert/Holdsworth score dominant win Bathurst II
Video Inside
Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Mostert/Holdsworth score dominant win

Latest news

Walkinshaw, Mobil 1 deal to hit 30 years
Supercars Supercars

Walkinshaw, Mobil 1 deal to hit 30 years

Formula Ford champion to win a Supercars test
Supercars Supercars

Formula Ford champion to win a Supercars test

Coulthard opens up on Team Sydney split
Supercars Supercars

Coulthard opens up on Team Sydney split

Gen3 Supercars won't be timed at Winton
Supercars Supercars

Gen3 Supercars won't be timed at Winton

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.