Supercars News

Walkinshaw returns to Australia

By:

Supercars team owner Ryan Walkinshaw has returned to Australia and will be back in the paddock by the Winton round later this month.

Walkinshaw returns to Australia

Returning from his Monaco base, Walkinshaw jetted into Sydney today where he'll spend the next two weeks serving the hotel quarantine sentence required for all new arrivals to Australia.

He'll then make his return to the Supercars paddock at the Winton round later this month.

"It's aways awesome to have Ryan around," WAU team principal Bruce Stewart told Motorsport.com.

"He's a huge driver and personality for the team. We love having the boss here and we look forward to having him back for Winton."

Walkinshaw generally splits his time between his home in Monaco and Melbourne, where his Walkinshaw Group business is headquartered.

However he spent most of 2020 down under as he helped the business, which includes the Walkinshaw Andretti United squad, navigate the global health crisis.

Walkinshaw then returned to Europe late last year before contracting COVID-19 in February.

He survived an uncomfortable symptomatic bout of the virus that landed him in hospital after turning into pneumonia.

The 33-year-old has since recovered but was left with significant lung damage that may be permanent.

Series Supercars
Teams Walkinshaw Andretti United
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

