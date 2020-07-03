Walkinshaw splits with team principal

Nilsson had formed part of a two-pronged senior team management structure, the renowned engineer splitting the role with commercial chief Bruce Stewart.

However, as part of what the team has described as a streamlining process due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Nilsson will leave his post effective immediately.

Stewart will take over as the sole team principal, while former British Touring Car Championship-winning engineer Carl Faux will assume the lead tech role.

“Like every responsible sporting organisation, ensuring the viability of our team, now and into the future, has been the key focus of ours over the last few months, which is why we have reached the decision we have," said team part-owner Ryan Walkinshaw.

"Tough decisions must be made in the current climate.

“2020 has changed the global sporting landscape, with every reputable organisation forecasting and restructuring for the backend of the year and beyond, and we are no different.

“We’ve agreed now so that Mathew has the best opportunity to find a new role, whether that be in Supercars or beyond.

“I personally want to thank Mathew for his contribution to our team for a very long period of time, I have really enjoyed working with him, and feel he will be an asset to any business in the future.”

The rest of the WAU ownership group agreed it was a tough, but ultimately unavoidable, outcome.

“2020 has meant that we, like many other teams, have had to look at our structures and make the necessary decisions required to ensure the sustainability long-term, which is paramount," said Michael Andretti.

"While difficult decisions have to be made, it’s the responsible thing to do not only for our team and fans, but the sport itself.

“Thank you to Mathew, and we wish him all the best with his future endeavours.”

Zak Brown added: “With current circumstances, the decision was necessary to ensure the health and viability of the team for the remainder of 2020 and well into the future.

“Having a commercially minded team leader in Bruce, is essential, now more than ever.

“We all wish Mathew all the best with his future, and appreciate his efforts with the team.”