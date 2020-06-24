Supercars
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Previous
Supercars / Sydney / Breaking news

Walkinshaw tests staff and drivers for COVID-19

Walkinshaw tests staff and drivers for COVID-19
By:
Jun 24, 2020, 6:11 AM

Supercars squad Walkinshaw Andretti United has kicked off what it expects to be a year-long COVID-19 testing regime for its staff and drivers.

The team has tested 20 of its staff, including drivers Chaz Mostert and Bryce Fullwood, in the lead-up to this weekend's Sydney Motorsport Park round, with all tests returning a negative result.

The tests were conducted at the squad's Melbourne base, except for Mostert who undertook the test at home in Queensland.

The initiative from the team follows a recent spike in cases in the Victorian capital, which has already scuppered plans for crowds to be allowed in to next month’s Winton round.

“First and foremost, the protection of our staff has been paramount in our decision making throughout this worldwide pandemic,” said WAU co-team principal Bruce Stewart.

“Being a Victorian team, and recognising that there are still active cases in hot-spots around the state, we investigated the AFL protocols and accordingly felt it prudent to test staff before and after the event. It certifies all staff are healthy at that time, and also helps to protect the rest of the Supercars paddock.

Read Also:

“We reached out to Supercars Medical Delegate, Dr. Carl Le, who put us in contact with Dorevitch Pathology, who were able to facilitate an on-site station to test our travelling staff.

“Dorevitch Pathology was fantastic with their approach and professionalism, and now we are working closely together to map out a full testing programme for the remainder of the year, as we plan to ensure staff are tested before each event, and immediately after before returning to work.

“It is a credit to our staff, who have been very supportive and actively engaged in the implementation of this protocol.”

The team will travel to Sydney this week ahead of Saturday's first day of competitive track action since the Australian Grand Prix was cancelled back in March.

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Sydney
Drivers Chaz Mostert , Bryce Fullwood
Teams Walkinshaw Andretti United
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

