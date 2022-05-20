Walkinshaw wildcard livery unveiled

Ojeda will make his solo main game debut in Victoria this weekend as part of a two-round wildcard deal with the WAU squad.

The major backing for the two-off entry will come from East Coast Lubes, while Mobil 1 will be the bonnet sponsor, as is the case with WAU's regular cars.

“The car looks so awesome, thank you so much first of all to ECL and Mobil 1 for their support, all the WAU partners that have welcomed me, but also to all the partners that have backed me at got me to this point, I wouldn’t be here without them," said Ojeda.

“It’s really cool to see it in the flesh, I just can’t wait to get on track now and get stuck into the weekend."

WAU team boss Bruce Stewart added: “It’s fantastic to have one of our long-term supporters and loyal Mobil 1 distributors, East Coast Lubes supporting our team further.

“A thank you as well to our Walkinshaw Andretti Untied Partners, such as Morris who continue to invest in junior talent and community, as well as UMS, and of course Jayden’s loyal supporters who have made this possible.

“The really cool thing about this car is how it looks at home with Chaz and Nick's car, which shows that we are truly a three-car team this weekend.

“We can’t wait to see Jayden on track tomorrow, it’s going to be exiting for all involved.”

Supercars hits the track for the first time tomorrow for practice at 8:50am local time.