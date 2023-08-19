Waters says obeying team orders was a one-off
Cam Waters says following team orders and not attacking Thomas Randle in the closing stages of the Supercars race at The Bend was a one-off.
Randle came under fire from Tickford Racing teammate Waters at the end of the race as he desperately tried to hang on to a career-first podium.
Waters was eventually asked to hold station behind Randle, a call he questioned before playing ball and remaining behind the third-placed Mustang.
He did close right up on Randle, though, and showed his nose several times.
Speaking to Fox Sports after the race, Waters made it clear that following team orders was a one-off.
"Look, I wasn't that impressed," he said. "I wanted them to put their faith in their drivers and let us race.
"But I pulled the team line that one time. I probably won't do it again.
"It's good for the team to get good points and we've got fast cars. We've got to put it together and hopefully we can win some races."
Randle acknowledged that Waters had gone easy on him and joked he would give him a tow during qualifying tomorrow as thanks.
"You could say he looked after me. Thanks Cam," said Randle. "He's a pretty good mate of mine. I'm sure he'll want a tow off me tomorrow and I'll probably have to give it to him."
On a more serious note, Randle said he'll clear the air with Waters tonight.
"It was like, 'Cam won't race you, so eyes forward'," he said of how it played out.
"We had a half a second gap the whole way, but whether he was taking it easy, I'm not sure. I'll chat with him. I haven't see him since the race. I would have battled it out with him either way.”
