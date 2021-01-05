Tickets Subscribe
Supercars

Waters to make sprintcar race debut

Waters to make sprintcar race debut
By:

Supercars race winner Cam Waters will make his competitive sprintcar debut in his home town of Mildura this weekend.

The Tickford Racing ace will drive for the newly-formed Chief Racing outfit, owned by Tickford sponsor Colin McQuinn.

Waters' debut will come at the Timmis Speedway in Mildura this Saturday night, and will be followed by a number of other competitive outing across the summer.

He won't be coming in completely cold, either, having shaken down the Maxim chassis last Sunday.

He also has speedway experience in sedan classes, including winning a national title in modified sedan three years ago.

“I’m not underestimating the task ahead one bit and my first run in the car last Sunday was a real eye-opener, despite having had some previous Speedway experience," said Waters.

"Colin has been wanting to field an entry in sprintcars for some time and he has put together a very sound programme with quality equipment and experienced personnel. But we know we’re the newbies and expect it to be very tough going this weekend.

“We’re planning to contest around 10 events this year with a view to a bigger programme for 2021/22, and to be making my debut on home soil is actually pretty cool. The track has recently been heavily re-profiled and I’m sure it will provide great racing for the 29-strong sprintcar field."

Waters added that the speedway programme has the full blessing of Tickford boss Tim Edwards.

“While this year’s Supercars programme remains my absolute point of focus, I will be giving it my all when behind the wheel of my VIC #6, and have to thank Tickford Racing’s team boss Tim Edwards for supporting me with my sprintcar pursuits," he said.

"Tim has been enthusiastic from the very outset and said he would even happily jump on the tools at some stage, which is great."

Shane van Gisbergen was also meant to compete in a number of speedway events in New Zealand this summer, before the plan was kiboshed by Triple Eight boss Roland Dane.

Load comments

Supercars
Cameron Waters
Tickford Racing
Andrew van Leeuwen

