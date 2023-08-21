Subscribe
WAU announces Nick Percat split

Walkinshaw Andretti United has formally announced that Nick Percat won't drive for the team beyond the current Supercars campaign.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
It has long been expected that Percat would depart the squad after a couple of tough seasons where he has often struggled to match teammate Chaz Mostert.

Ironically the announcement of his exit follows a promising weekend for Percat where he qualified and finished fourth in the third race at The Bend.

After that second-row qualifying performance, Percat hinted at the impending exit on TV by declaring that he was on the driver market.

The team has followed suit by making that official.

“We want to thank Nick for being a big part of our team for the past two seasons, but also his entire time with us over the journey," said team co-owner Ryan Walkinshaw.

"Of course, we both hoped to achieve more together, but with four rounds remaining this year, including the Bathurst 1000, Sandown 500 and Adelaide 500, we are all pushing to finish on a high. Everyone here wishes him all the best for the future.”

Percat added: “My time with the WAU family has come to an end and I wish we could have had the results we both wanted and expected.

"I have loved my time working alongside Chaz and it’s cool to say we will be lifelong friends. To the team, thank you for the tireless effort and hours spent trying to unlock the speed from car #2, [the podium at the 2022] Adelaide 500 is something I’ll never forget.

"To the WAU fans, you have been truly amazing, the open arms you had for me re-joining was special and the endless support has been the best. Looking forward to finishing the year with a bang.”

Percat's replacement is expected to be young Kiwi Ryan Wood, who currently drives for WAU in the second-tier Super2 series.

Fabian Coulthard was in the running for the drive but has since dropped out of contention.

