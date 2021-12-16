WAU cuts Holdsworth contract short

Holdsworth signed a Bathurst 1000 deal to partner Chaz Mostert at the famous Holden team after losing his full-time ride with Tickford at the end of the 2020 season.

The high-profile driver combo made the perfect start to their relationship, too, taking out the Great Race earlier this month, WAU's first since the Holden Racing Team days back in 2011.

But they won't get the chance to defend their Bathurst crown, Holdsworth grabbing the opportunity of a full-time return with Grove Racing for the 2022 season.

In the wake of that news WAU put out a statement explaining that it released Holdsworth from his co-driver deal to facilitate the GR drive.

“While it’s certainly disappointing not to have Lee with us in 2022, we are rapt that he gets another full-time opportunity on the grid next year, and we wouldn't want to stand in the way of that," said WAU team principal Bruce Stewart.

“He certainly showed his talent in 2021, so is very deserving of this opportunity, and we look forward to competing against him full-time next year.

“No one will forgot what he and Chaz were able to do at Bathurst, helping us bring the Peter Brock Trophy back to Clayton, so we hope that we see him back in the WAU family once again in the future."