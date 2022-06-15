WAU unveils three Indigenous Round liveries

The famous Holden squad will field three entries in Darwin this weekend, it's regular cars for Chaz Mostert and Nick Percat, as well as a wildcard for Jayden Ojeda.

As part of the now official Indigenous Round celebrations all three cars will carry First Nations-inspired artwork.

The artwork on the primary WAU cars was created by artist Brian 'Deadly' DeVries and is titled 'Community Togetherness'.

Rhonda Sampson created the artwork on Ojeda's car which is titled 'Community, Culture and Connection'.

WAU is connected to the artists through the KARI Foundation, which provides support to Aboriginal families, youth and communities, and is in partnership with major team sponsor Optus.

“KARI Foundation is excited to work with two of our partners Optus and Walkinshaw Andretti United to deliver these amazing designs and also continue the conversation about reconciliation," said KARI Foundation COO Cain Slater.

"Sport plays an important role in celebrating First Nations people and culture and we are proud to work with both Optus and Walkinshaw Andretti United for this important round.”

WAU team principal Bruce Stewart said the first Indigenous Round was an important step for the category.

“It’s fantastic to be able to celebrate the contribution of our Indigenous community across all three of our cars this weekend for Indigenous Round," he said.

“The KARI Foundation has been phenomenal to work with, and it’s been fantastic to build on the relationship Optus started with them in 2019. We appreciate the connection.

“This is something that has been supported by not only everyone in our team, but our entire partner group, which is really cool to see.

“The grid will look fantastic, we have a number of initiatives we can’t wait to bring to life over the course of the weekend, in what is a really important weekend for everyone involved.”

The Darwin Triple Crown kicks off at the Hidden Valley circuit this Friday.