Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Bathurst 1000: Mostert breaks lap record for pole Next / Mostert describes "effortless" Bathurst record
Supercars / Bathurst II News

Whincup wins the 2021 Barry Sheene Medal

By:

Supercars legend Jamie Whincup has won the Barry Sheene Medal for the third time.

Whincup wins the 2021 Barry Sheene Medal

The seven-time series champion was named the recipient of Supercars' best and fairest award on the eve of his final start as a full-time driver in the category.

It's Whincup's third Barry Sheene Medal win after he took it home in his first two title-winning seasons, 2007 and 2008.

The Barry Sheene Medalist is picked by Australia's leading motorsport journalists.

"Every time you win this award it's unbelievably special. Baz was a fantastic character and a motorsport icon," said Whincup.

"This is one of he highest accolades you can win in motorsport and I'm very proud of it.

"There's a lot of people in this game but there's only a certain amount of true racers. The people involved in this award are true racers and that's what me and the team are all about."

Other winners in the 2021 Supercars Awards include Shane van Gisbergen who was named both Drivers' Driver and the fan-voted Most Popular Driver.

The Darwin Triple Crown was named Best Event while the fan-voted Best Presented Team award went to Dick Johnson Racing.

Super2 driver Matt McLean won the prestigious Mike Kable Young Gun award.

shares
comments
Bathurst 1000: Mostert breaks lap record for pole
Previous article

Bathurst 1000: Mostert breaks lap record for pole
Next article

Mostert describes "effortless" Bathurst record

Mostert describes "effortless" Bathurst record
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Mostert describes "effortless" Bathurst record Bathurst II
Supercars

Mostert describes "effortless" Bathurst record

Bathurst 1000: Mostert breaks lap record for pole Bathurst II
Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Mostert breaks lap record for pole

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Jamie Whincup More from
Jamie Whincup
Wildcard could keep Lowndes on the Bathurst 1000 grid
Video Inside
Supercars

Wildcard could keep Lowndes on the Bathurst 1000 grid

Whincup on why he polarises fans
Supercars

Whincup on why he polarises fans

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime
Supercars

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Triple Eight Race Engineering More from
Triple Eight Race Engineering
Van Gisbergen, De Pasquale react to first Gen3 laps
Supercars

Van Gisbergen, De Pasquale react to first Gen3 laps

Supercars Gen3 Mustang and Camaro revealed
Video Inside
Supercars

Supercars Gen3 Mustang and Camaro revealed

Supercheap open to Lowndes Bathurst wildcard Bathurst II
Supercars

Supercheap open to Lowndes Bathurst wildcard

Latest news

Mostert describes "effortless" Bathurst record
Supercars Supercars

Mostert describes "effortless" Bathurst record

Whincup wins the 2021 Barry Sheene Medal
Supercars Supercars

Whincup wins the 2021 Barry Sheene Medal

Bathurst 1000: Mostert breaks lap record for pole
Supercars Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Mostert breaks lap record for pole

Save Larko campaigner goes after paddle shift
Supercars Supercars

Save Larko campaigner goes after paddle shift

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.