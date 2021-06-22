Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Border reprieve for Townsville Supercars
Supercars News

Whincup drops young talent hint

By:

Jamie Whincup says a rookie driver would likely be signed on a secure two-year deal if they were to join Triple Eight next season.

Whincup drops young talent hint

The powerhouse squad is on the lookout for a new star pilot as seven-time Supercars champion Whincup prepares to step out of the driver's seat and into the team boss role.

The overwhelming favourite to replace Whincup is rookie Broc Feeney, who is already closely aligned to T8 through its Super2 programme.

Speaking of bringing rookies into Supercars during the Darwin weekend, Whincup highlighted the need for young drivers to feel secure in their first campaign.

It's a topic he has first-hand experience with, having famously been dumped by Garry Rogers Motorsport after his rookie season in 2003.

He ended up taking a year off before returning with Tasman Motorsport in 2005 and then heading to Triple Eight alongside Craig Lowndes in 2006.

Since then he's won 123 races and banked seven titles.

“The reason why I’m stepping aside is to give young talent opportunity, whether that’s in our team... even if it’s not, even if we pick up an existing driver, that spot will become available for an up-an-comer,” said Whincup.

“You sort of need two years; I’d be really pushing for any newcomer to try to do a two-year deal because, the first year, you’re learning the other competitors, you’re learning the circuits, you’re learning the car… there’s a lot to learn in the first year.

“So, I’d encourage every team owner, if you’re going to take on a new guy or girl, at least give them two years just to find their feet first and just start firing, if they’ve got the potential, in the second year."

When asked if that means a rookie like Feeney would join T8 on a two-year deal he added: “I’d think so, for sure.

“I don’t make that whole decision at Red Bull Ampol Racing, but if it was my choice, for sure, two years minimum – for the reasons I just explained.”

Whincup stopped short of naming Feeney as the favourite, though, imploring that the short list is "still three or four".

Cam Waters is expected to be in the mix, while others may be the likes of Andre Heimgartner and Brodie Kostecki.

Chaz Mostert was considered a contender for the seat until he squared his future with Walkinshaw Andretti United away last week.

shares
comments
Border reprieve for Townsville Supercars

Previous article

Border reprieve for Townsville Supercars
Load comments

Trending

1
Supercars

Whincup drops young talent hint

31min
2
Formula 1

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 French GP

15h
3
Supercars

Drag race for Supercars in Darwin

4
MotoGP

Marquez's Germany MotoGP win "opened my eyes" – Espargaro

21h
5
Formula 1

Why Verstappen wasn't punished for breaching F1 track limits protocol

11h
Latest news
Whincup drops young talent hint
SUPC

Whincup drops young talent hint

31m
Border reprieve for Townsville Supercars
SUPC

Border reprieve for Townsville Supercars

1h
Supercars tyre tweak for Winton
SUPC

Supercars tyre tweak for Winton

Jun 21, 2021
Darwin Supercars: Van Gisbergen doubles up in finale
Video Inside
SUPC

Darwin Supercars: Van Gisbergen doubles up in finale

Jun 20, 2021
Darwin Supercars: Van Gisbergen dominates Race 2
Video Inside
SUPC

Darwin Supercars: Van Gisbergen dominates Race 2

Jun 20, 2021
Latest videos
Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins twice at Hidden Valley 00:43
Supercars
Jun 20, 2021

Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins twice at Hidden Valley

Supercars: Mostert wins dramatic opener 01:16
Supercars
Jun 19, 2021

Supercars: Mostert wins dramatic opener

Supercars: Mostert wins dramatic opener 01:04
Supercars
Jun 19, 2021

Supercars: Mostert wins dramatic opener

Supercars: Wild Stadium Super Truck rollover in Darwin 00:29
Supercars
Jun 19, 2021

Supercars: Wild Stadium Super Truck rollover in Darwin

Supercars: Border threat to Townsville Supercars continues 00:43
Supercars
Jun 17, 2021

Supercars: Border threat to Townsville Supercars continues

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Border reprieve for Townsville Supercars Townsville
Supercars

Border reprieve for Townsville Supercars

Supercars tyre tweak for Winton Hidden Valley
Supercars

Supercars tyre tweak for Winton

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime
Video Inside
Supercars

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Jamie Whincup More from
Jamie Whincup
Tasmania Supercars: Whincup snaps van Gisbergen's winning streak Symmons Plains
Supercars

Tasmania Supercars: Whincup snaps van Gisbergen's winning streak

Triple Eight: Whincup "missing by a whisker"
Supercars

Triple Eight: Whincup "missing by a whisker"

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime
Supercars

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Triple Eight Race Engineering More from
Triple Eight Race Engineering
Ingall eyeing important first Triple Eight test
Supercars

Ingall eyeing important first Triple Eight test

Dakar winner Price lands top Supercars recruit
Offroad

Dakar winner Price lands top Supercars recruit

Feeney cuts Triple Eight Supercars laps
Supercars

Feeney cuts Triple Eight Supercars laps

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020
Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Scott McLaughlin, two-time and current Supercars champion, should have been making his NTT IndyCar Series debut for Team Penske at the GP of Indianapolis, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling that has put the brakes on his career switch. But David Malsher-Lopez explains why the New Zealander deserves this opportunity as soon as possible.

IndyCar
Jul 4, 2020

Trending Today

MotoGP riders react to news of Marquez's extended absence
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP riders react to news of Marquez's extended absence

Whincup drops young talent hint
Supercars Supercars

Whincup drops young talent hint

Marquez's Germany MotoGP win "opened my eyes" – Espargaro
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez's Germany MotoGP win "opened my eyes" – Espargaro

Tech analysis: Was F1's tyre pressure controversy a load of hot air?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tech analysis: Was F1's tyre pressure controversy a load of hot air?

Mercedes can't account for 0.5s lost in F1 undercut to Verstappen
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes can't account for 0.5s lost in F1 undercut to Verstappen

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 French GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 French GP

Latest news

Whincup drops young talent hint
Supercars Supercars

Whincup drops young talent hint

Border reprieve for Townsville Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Border reprieve for Townsville Supercars

Supercars tyre tweak for Winton
Supercars Supercars

Supercars tyre tweak for Winton

Darwin Supercars: Van Gisbergen doubles up in finale
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Darwin Supercars: Van Gisbergen doubles up in finale

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.