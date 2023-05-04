Subscribe
Supercars News

Whincup locks in Bathurst 1000 return

Jamie Whincup has confirmed that he'll make a 22nd Bathurst 1000 start later this year.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Jamie Whincup, Triple Eight Race Engineering

The Triple Eight managing director will continue as one of the team's endurance drivers, once again joining Broc Feeney in the #88 entry for the long-distance races.

This year there are two two-driver events with Feeney and Whincup to team up for both the revived Sandown 500 and the Bathurst 1000, marking Whincup's 22nd Great Race start.

Confirmation of the Feeney/Whincup pairing squares away the entire T8 enduro line-up, with Richie Stanaway coming in to partner Shane van Gisbergen in the #97 Camaro.

A third wildcard T8 Camaro will be raced by Craig Lowndes and Zane Goddard at least the Bathurst 1000, and likely both endurance races.

“I’m stoked the team has decided that I am the best person to co-drive the #88 car alongside Broc for this year’s endurance races," said Whincup.

“There’s no doubt that Broc is becoming a more confident and competitive driver in the series – you just have to look at his results after the first three rounds to prove that, and I couldn’t ask for a more compatible co-driver.

"He has good morals and a good attitude who knows the definition of hard work, and we’ve enjoyed watching him grow as a driver with the support of a formidable team around him.

“I’m thrilled that Sandown has returned to the enduro calendar this year, allowing us co-drivers to have more time in these Gen3 cars.

"Having a longer enduro campaign will allow Broc and I, along with Shane and Richie to work closely together to ensure we’re competitive at both events.”

Feeney added: “It’s great to have Jamie back as my co-driver for a second season. It still doesn’t feel real that I’m in this environment at Triple Eight with him, and to be able to co-drive together for another year is awesome.

“He was fantastic last year, and I learnt so much from him. I feel like we’re building a better relationship all the time, and I feel like we can have a really positive enduro campaign this year.

"Being two events this year makes it even more crucial to have a good co-driver, and I couldn’t have a better person by my side."

The Sandown 500 will take place on September 15-17 and the Bathurst 1000 on October 5-8.

