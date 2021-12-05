Whincup inducted into the Supercars Hall of Fame

The seven-time series champion is making his final start as a full-time driver before he steps into the managing director role at Triple Eight Race Engineering.

His remarkable career has seen him break most of the category's records, with the most titles, most race wins (124), most podiums (237) and most pole positions (92).

He has also won the Bathurst 1000 four times.

His induction came moments before the start of the Great Race, the announcement made by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

“A big thank you to our Prime Minister for being here today, it’s our biggest day in Australian motorsport,” said Whincup.

“I just want to thank friends and family, not just my family though, all the families – especially Queenslanders who have been away for six to eight weeks now.

“We appreciate the effort to keep the championship underway. Thank you to the fan base, everyone who came out, everyone who’s watching at home.

“In particular I’d like to thank my peers. We’ve been thrown in the arena, gone hard, battled with each other. I wish everyone a safe, happy journey and best of luck.”