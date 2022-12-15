Tickets Subscribe
Walkinshaw confirms Super2 return
Supercars News

Winterbottom to race DeWalt Camaro in 2023

Mark Winterbottom will have a fresh look next season with DeWalt taking over from Irwin Tools as his major backer.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Winterbottom to race DeWalt Camaro in 2023

Winterbottom has raced in Irwin colours since joining Team 18 from Tickford Racing ahead of the 2019 Supercars season.

However he'll swap blue and yellow for yellow and black next season thanks to a brand swap from Stanley Black & Decker.

The parent company of both Irwin and DeWalt has opted to return the latter to the Supercars spotlight for the first season of the Gen3 era, with Winterbottom to race a DeWalt Camaro.

DeWalt was the major backer of Scott Pye's Team 18 Holden up until the end of the 2021 season when the backing was scaled back.

“It’s great for the team to continue our journey with Stanley Black & Decker in 2023 and going forwards into the Gen3 era of the Supercars Championship," said Winterbottom.

“I can’t wait to see the new DeWalt Racing Camaro hit the track next year.

“Our preparation for Gen3 has been ongoing for a while, but it’s really ramped up after the season finished in Adelaide, as new parts arrive on the door every day.

“It was good for us to work our way into the Top 10 of the championship by the end of [this] year, but Gen3 is a full reset for the championship and a whole new approach to driving a Supercar.

“We’ll be working as hard as we can to capitalise on the fresh start in the new year and be a contender in 2023.”

Team 18 owner Charlie Schwerkolt welcomed the extension of a relationship that started the year before Winterbottom joined the squad.

“The partnership between Stanley Black & Decker and Team 18 is the combination of two teams who share the same drive for innovation and performance," he said.

“We are incredibly proud to continue our partnership with a leading global organisation in Stanley Black & Decker, ever since their first involvement with Sidchrome in 2018.

“We are looking forward to continuing to work together as we enter an exciting new phase for the Supercars Championship next year."

A naming rights backer for Pye's Camaro is yet to be confirmed.

