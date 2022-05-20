Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Walkinshaw wildcard livery unveiled Next / Winton Supercars: Van Gisbergen sets record practice pace
Supercars / Winton Motor Raceway Practice report

Winton Supercars: Brown fastest in first practice

Will Brown topped the opening half-hour practice session ahead of the Winton SuperSprint.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Winton Supercars: Brown fastest in first practice

The Erebus driver spent much of the session sitting in third spot behind early pacesetters David Reynolds and Cam Waters.

He was then one of only a handful of drivers to run greens right at the end of the session, stopping the clock at 1m18.720s to top the session.

"The Boost Mobile Commodore was feeling fantastic," said Brown. "I rolled out for the first [run] and probably didn't put the best lap together, and [engineer] Tom [Moore] said we were third. So I was really happy with the overall set-up of the car.

"We had a great test day here only a week ago, so probably a bit of an advantage. But to end up P1 after a couple of tough rounds, it's great. Hopefully we can roll that through the weekend."

Reynolds finished second thanks to a 1m18.831s that he set early in the session. The Grove Racing driver is being touted as one of the favourites for the weekend based on his speed during the Winton test day last week.

Waters was third fastest and the only other driver to get under the 1m19s mark followed by Team 18 pair Mark Winterbottom and Scott Pye.

Brodie Kostecki capped off a good session for Erebus with the sixth fastest time, while Chaz Mostert was a promising seventh off the back of Walkinshaw Andretti United's nightmare in Perth last time out.

Macauley Jones led the way for Brad Jones Racing in eighth ahead of teammate Andre Heimgartner, while Lee Holdsworth rounded out the Top 10.

Triple Eight and Dick Johnson Racing both focussed on race runs rather than qualifying sims, points leader Shane van Gisbergen just 13th fastest on old tyres.

His T8 teammate Broc Feeney was just 23rd fastest while DJR pair Anton De Pasquale and Will Davison were 20th and 25th.

The two wildcards in the field, Jordan Boys and Jayden Ojeda, were an impressive 17th and 18th respectively.

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 1'18.720
2 26 Australia David Reynolds
Ford Mustang GT 1'18.831 0.111 0.111
3 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 1'18.947 0.226 0.115
4 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.101 0.381 0.154
5 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.166 0.445 0.064
6 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.209 0.488 0.042
7 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.251 0.530 0.042
8 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.331 0.610 0.080
9 8 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.343 0.623 0.012
10 10 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Ford Mustang GT 1'19.357 0.636 0.013
11 5 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 1'19.422 0.702 0.065
12 14 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.457 0.736 0.034
13 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.480 0.759 0.023
14 2 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.484 0.763 0.004
15 55 Australia Thomas Randle
Ford Mustang GT 1'19.496 0.776 0.012
16 56 Australia Jake Kostecki
Ford Mustang GT 1'19.512 0.791 0.015
17 49 Jordan Boys
Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.518 0.797 0.005
18 27 Jayden Ojeda
Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.528 0.807 0.010
19 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 1'19.560 0.839 0.032
20 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 1'19.561 0.840 0.001
21 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.700 0.980 0.139
22 34 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.737 1.017 0.037
23 88 Broc Feeney
Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.842 1.122 0.104
24 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.870 1.150 0.028
25 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 1'19.917 1.197 0.047
26 76 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 1'20.178 1.457 0.260
27 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
Holden Commodore ZB 1'20.346 1.625 0.168
View full results
shares
comments
Walkinshaw wildcard livery unveiled
Previous article

Walkinshaw wildcard livery unveiled
Next article

Winton Supercars: Van Gisbergen sets record practice pace

Winton Supercars: Van Gisbergen sets record practice pace
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Van Gisbergen reflects on Winton near miss Winton Motor Raceway
Supercars

Van Gisbergen reflects on Winton near miss

Winton Supercars: Waters holds on in thrilling opener Winton Motor Raceway
Supercars

Winton Supercars: Waters holds on in thrilling opener

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Van Gisbergen reflects on Winton near miss
Supercars Supercars

Van Gisbergen reflects on Winton near miss

Winton Supercars: Waters holds on in thrilling opener
Supercars Supercars

Winton Supercars: Waters holds on in thrilling opener

Winton Supercars: Van Gisbergen storms to pole
Supercars Supercars

Winton Supercars: Van Gisbergen storms to pole

Curious closure prompts DJR sponsor shuffle
Supercars Supercars

Curious closure prompts DJR sponsor shuffle

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.