Supercars / Breaking news

Winton Supercars postponed to next Friday

Winton Supercars postponed to next Friday
By:

A snap five-day lockdown in Victoria has forced the postponement of the Winton pre-season Supercars test.

The entire state will be plunged into a snap shutdown from midnight tonight, in response to a growing COVID-19 cluster linked to the state's hotel quarantine programme.

People will only be able to leave their home for essential reasons and their movement limited to a five-kilometre radius.

The lockdown is currently due to end at midnight next Wednesday.

As first reported by Motorsport.com that's forced the postponement of next Tuesday's pre-season Supercars test at Winton.

It will now take place on Friday February 19, exactly a week before the season kicks off at Mount Panorama. 

"Due to the recently announced five-day, statewide lockdown in Victoria, Supercars has rescheduled the planned test day in Winton to Friday 19 February 2021," read a statement from Supercars. 

"Further information will be provided once arrangements have been finalised."

The six Melbourne-based teams – Walkinshaw Andretti United, Tickford Racing, Erebus Motorsport, Team 18, Kelly Grove Racing and Blanchard Racing Team – were set to take part in the test, along with Brad Jones Racing, which is based across the New South Wales border in Albury.

Victoria has been hardest hit in Australia by lockdowns since the global health crisis started, having endured months of strict restrictions in the second half of last year.

That left the Melbourne teams in exile for four months following an incredible border run to keep the season going.

Motorsport.com sources have indicated that there are currently no plans for a repeat effort, with teams staying put for the time being.

Should the snap lockdown not ease the outbreak, there is the danger that the opening two rounds at Bathurst and Sandown could be affected.

Lockdown rumours cast doubt on Supercars test

Previous article

Lockdown rumours cast doubt on Supercars test
Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

