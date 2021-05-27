Winton Supercars round postponed

The state is facing what local news outlets are predicting will be a seven-day shutdown as it deals with a fresh COVID-19 outbreak.

The cluster has now grown to 26 positive cases, 12 of which came overnight.

As a result this weekend's Winton SuperSprint has been postponed.

Support category teams and other event staff that has already arrived are now leaving the circuit, located in the state's north.

Motorsport.com understands the Winton event will instead take place during what was meant to be a six-week break between Townsville and Sydney Motorsport Park.

