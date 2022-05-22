Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Van Gisbergen reflects on Winton near miss Next / Sandown could fall from 2022 Supercars calendar
Supercars / Winton Motor Raceway Qualifying report

Winton Supercars: Waters bags both Sunday poles

Cam Waters will start both of today's Supercars races at Winton from pole position.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Winton Supercars: Waters bags both Sunday poles

In the first of the two 10-minute sessions the battle for pole came down to a two-way fight between Waters and Shane van Gisbergen.

There was nothing to split them either, almost literally, with their lap times identical to the third decimal point.

In the end it was a 0.0006s margin that helped Race 1 winner Waters snag pole ahead of van Gisbergen.

The top four in the first session was identical to yesterday's race result, with David Reynolds third and Chaz Mostert fourth.

Andre Heimgartner popped up in fifth on his final run ahead of Lee Holdsworth, Anton De Pasquale, Will Brown, Broc Feeney and Mark Winterbottom.

The gap was bigger in the second session, Waters comfortably able to run down van Gisbergen's benchmark set early in the second runs.

Waters beat his Kiwi rival by 0.14s as he secured a second pole with a 1m18.342s.

"Massive confidence boost, particularly after yesterday as well," said Waters.

"The car was awesome and the boys did a really good job overnight to fix the things I was chasing."

Heimgartner was an impressive third in the second session ahead of Anton De Pasquale and Will Brown.

The Grove Racing cars lost speed between the two sessions, Reynolds only good enough for sixth and Holdsworth ninth.

Brodie Kostecki capped off a good session for Erebus with seventh, Winterbottom was eighth and Mostert 10th.

Will Davison, a winner last time out in Perth, missed the Top 10 in both sessions. He will start Race 2 from 12th and Race 3 from 13th.

Nick Percat's horror qualifying run continued, the Walkinshaw Andretti United 16th in the first session and dead last in 27th in the second.

The first of today's races kicks off at 12:25pm local time.

Winton SuperSprint Race 2 qualifying results

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 1'18.550
2 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 1'18.550 0.000 0.000
3 26 Australia David Reynolds
Ford Mustang GT 1'18.724 0.173 0.173
4 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 1'18.756 0.206 0.032
5 8 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Holden Commodore ZB 1'18.769 0.219 0.012
6 10 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Ford Mustang GT 1'18.806 0.255 0.036
7 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 1'18.896 0.345 0.090
8 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 1'18.915 0.364 0.019
9 88 Broc Feeney
Holden Commodore ZB 1'18.918 0.368 0.003
10 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 1'18.994 0.444 0.076
11 34 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.193 0.643 0.198
12 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 1'19.209 0.658 0.015
13 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.254 0.703 0.045
14 55 Australia Thomas Randle
Ford Mustang GT 1'19.268 0.718 0.014
15 5 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 1'19.322 0.771 0.053
16 2 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.338 0.788 0.016
17 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.347 0.796 0.008
18 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.409 0.859 0.062
19 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.440 0.889 0.030
20 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.493 0.942 0.053
21 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 1'19.521 0.971 0.028
22 76 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.533 0.982 0.011
23 27 Jayden Ojeda
Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.649 1.099 0.116
24 14 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.651 1.101 0.001
25 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.728 1.178 0.077
26 49 Jordan Boys
Holden Commodore ZB 1'20.006 1.456 0.277
27 56 Australia Jake Kostecki
Ford Mustang GT 1'20.046 1.496 0.040
View full results

Winton SuperSprint Race 3 qualifying results

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 1'18.342
2 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 1'18.491 0.149 0.149
3 8 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Holden Commodore ZB 1'18.516 0.173 0.024
4 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 1'18.526 0.183 0.009
5 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 1'18.620 0.277 0.094
6 26 Australia David Reynolds
Ford Mustang GT 1'18.632 0.289 0.011
7 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 1'18.639 0.297 0.007
8 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 1'18.682 0.340 0.042
9 10 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Ford Mustang GT 1'18.702 0.360 0.020
10 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 1'18.707 0.365 0.005
11 88 Broc Feeney
Holden Commodore ZB 1'18.811 0.468 0.103
12 56 Australia Jake Kostecki
Ford Mustang GT 1'18.811 0.469 0.000
13 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 1'18.817 0.475 0.006
14 34 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Holden Commodore ZB 1'18.854 0.511 0.036
15 5 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 1'18.921 0.578 0.066
16 55 Australia Thomas Randle
Ford Mustang GT 1'18.946 0.604 0.025
17 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 1'18.947 0.604 0.000
18 76 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 1'18.956 0.614 0.009
19 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 1'18.978 0.636 0.021
20 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1'18.991 0.649 0.013
21 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.088 0.745 0.096
22 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.119 0.776 0.031
23 27 Jayden Ojeda
Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.127 0.785 0.008
24 14 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.201 0.859 0.074
25 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.214 0.872 0.012
26 49 Jordan Boys
Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.381 1.038 0.166
27 2 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.486 1.143 0.105
View full results
shares
comments
Van Gisbergen reflects on Winton near miss
Previous article

Van Gisbergen reflects on Winton near miss
Next article

Sandown could fall from 2022 Supercars calendar

Sandown could fall from 2022 Supercars calendar
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Winton Supercars: Waters pips van Gisbergen in finale Winton Motor Raceway
Supercars

Winton Supercars: Waters pips van Gisbergen in finale

Winton Supercars: van Gisbergen dominates Race 2 Winton Motor Raceway
Supercars

Winton Supercars: van Gisbergen dominates Race 2

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Winton Supercars: Waters pips van Gisbergen in finale
Supercars Supercars

Winton Supercars: Waters pips van Gisbergen in finale

Winton Supercars: van Gisbergen dominates Race 2
Supercars Supercars

Winton Supercars: van Gisbergen dominates Race 2

Sandown could fall from 2022 Supercars calendar
Supercars Supercars

Sandown could fall from 2022 Supercars calendar

Winton Supercars: Waters bags both Sunday poles
Supercars Supercars

Winton Supercars: Waters bags both Sunday poles

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.