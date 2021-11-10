Youlden to retain Kelly Grove Racing seat

The KGR enduro driver was drafted into the squad for last weekend's Sydney SuperNight as a replacement for David Reynolds, who is sidelined due to his COVID-19 vaccination status.

The squad is expected to field an identical line-up for this weekend's Sydney SuperSprint, the third of four consecutive SMP events, with Youlden continuing in the #26 alongside regular driver Andre Heimgartner in the #7.

That could be confirmed as soon as today.

While Youlden is a 21-year veteran of Supercars racing, last weekend was the 2017 Bathurst 1000 winner's first ever solo start.

It was a successful 'rookie' appearance too, Youlden particularly impressive in Sunday's mixed conditions with two 11th places in qualifying and a best race result of 11th in a wild final hit-out.