Supercars / Breaking news

Young drivers to share MSR Supercars seat

By:
Dec 11, 2019, 7:59 PM

Matt Stone Racing has confirmed that young guns Zane Goddard and Jake Kostecki will share its second seat for the 2020 Supercars season.

The Holden team will become the first to effectively split an entry between two drivers, Kostecki and Goddard to take turns during the single-driver rounds, before teaming up for the three endurance races.

The team has dubbed the programme SuperLite.

Super2 regular Goddard will be the first to race the car at a single-car round with an Adelaide 500 berth, followed by hit-outs at Symmons Plains, Pukekohe, Winton, and Sydney Motorsport Park.

Kostecki, who debuted at this year's enduro in a family-run wildcard entry, will race at the Albert Park, Perth, Townsville, Darwin and Sandown rounds.

Which of the two drivers will race the car at the season-ending Newcastle 500 is yet to be determined.

The two young drivers will join full-timer Garry Jacobson in an expanded MSR line-up.

“We are thrilled to announce today a new programme to develop home grown Australian talent and keep them within Supercars, Australia’s leading motorsport category," said MSR boss Matt Stone.

“We also see this as a major boost for the Dunlop Super2 series, helping provide a clear pathway for drivers to hone their skills then take the next step when they are ready.

“Zane and Jake are a fantastic pairing. Both hungry to succeed and eager to learn from each other and the greater team around them, including Garry.

“We congratulate Supercars for not only backing this new initiative, but for the quality framework that has been developed around it, including prize money for Super2 to further assist drivers make a career from motorsport in Australia."

Goddard, who finished fourth in Super2 this season, says the main game promotion is a dream come true.

“My life is racing," he said. "To be given the opportunity at 20 years old, after two great seasons in Super2, to fulfil my dream of racing in main game is mind blowing.

“I can’t thank Matt Stone and the team at MSR enough for believing in me, plus my sponsors and my parents who have been such a strong guiding influence in my life and racing so far."

Kostecki added: “Our wildcard entry into main game this year with [Kostecki Brothers Racing] really opened our eyes as to the commitment, resources and teamwork required to succeed in Australia’s greatest motorsport category.

“I believe this programme gives me the best possible chance to develop the racecraft I need to ultimately step into a full-time main game seat.

“I can’t wait to get stuck into working with MSR and get to the track to cut some laps. Between Zane and I, we will be splitting the championship up, but we both will be working towards the same goal which is to get solid results and learn as much as we can.”

Almost the entire 2020 grid is now locked in, with only Bryce Fullwood's spot at Walkinshaw Andretti United, and the exact make-up and driver of the second Sydney entry, unconfirmed.

2020 Supercars grid

#12 DJR Team Penske – Fabian Coulthard
#17 DJR Team Penske – Scott McLaughlin

#88 Triple Eight Race Engineering – Jamie Whincup
#97 Triple Eight Race Engineering – Shane van Gisbergen

#5 Tickford Racing – Lee Holdsworth
#6 Tickford Racing – Cam Waters
#23 Tickford Racing/23 Red Racing – Will Davison
#55 Tickford Racing – Jack Le Brocq

#8 Brad Jones Racing – Nick Percat
#14 Brad Jones Racing – Todd Hazelwood
#21 Brad Jones Racing/Tim Blanchard Racing – Macauley Jones
#TBA Brad Jones Racing – Jack Smith

#7 Kelly Racing – Andre Heimgartner
#15 Kelly Racing – Rick Kelly

#18 Team 18 – Mark Winterbottom
#TBA Team 18 – Scott Pye

#34 Matt Stone Racing – Zane Goddard/Jake Kostecki
#35 Matt Stone Racing - Garry Jacobson

#2 Walkinshaw Andretti United – Bryce Fullwood*
#22 Walkinshaw Andretti United – Chaz Mostert

#9 Erebus Motorsport – David Reynolds
#99 Erebus Motorsport – Anton De Pasquale

#19 Tekno/Team Sydney – James Courtney
#TBA Team Sydney – TBD

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Zane Goddard , Jake Kostecki
Teams Matt Stone Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Newcastle

Newcastle

22 Nov - 24 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Thu 21 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
19:30
11:30
Practice 2
Thu 21 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
23:25
15:25
Qualifying 1
Fri 22 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
18:50
10:50
Shootout 1
Fri 22 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
21:15
13:15
Race 1
Sat 23 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
00:15
16:15
Qualifying 2
Sat 23 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
19:20
11:20
Shootout 2
Sat 23 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
21:20
13:20
Race 2
Sun 24 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
00:15
16:15
Latest results Standings

