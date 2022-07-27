Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / W Series Paul Ricard: Chadwick holds off Visser to take seventh consecutive win
W Series News

W Series drops Suzuka round in favour of Singapore

W Series has called off its planned debut at Japan's Suzuka Circuit, and will instead join the Formula 1 support bill in Singapore.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
W Series drops Suzuka round in favour of Singapore

The all-female championship will now hold its seventh round of the season at the Marina Bay venue on September 30-October 2 in support of the Singapore Grand Prix, after being forced to drop Suzuka from its schedule owing to what the series has described as "unforeseeable operational challenges".

It will mark the second W Series event to be held on a street circuit following the season-opening double header in Miami.

W Series CEO Catherine Bond Muir said that racing in Asia for the first time in 2022 was an important goal for the championship and thanked F1 and Singapore GP organisers for accommodating its change of plans. 

"Since we announced our 2022 race calendar in January, the global landscape has changed considerably," she said.

"It's with regret that we will not be racing in Japan this year, where we have strong support, but the challenges involved in doing so have increased significantly in the past six months, meaning that for a young business like ours it is sadly no longer possible to hold a race there.

"Our 2022 season promised to be a landmark one as we staged more races (10) in a single season than ever before, including a first-ever race in Asia, which is a key market for us. I'd like to thank both Formula 1 and the team at Singapore GP for helping us to deliver that.

"The Marina Bay Street Circuit has built a fantastic reputation for great racing and we're sure the atmosphere will be incredible as racing returns there after a break.

"We staged our first-ever race on a street circuit in Miami in May to great acclaim, and I'm sure our drivers will put on another exciting show at Marina Bay and continue to inspire new fans of W Series in Asia."

Jamie Chadwick extended her championship lead to a mammoth 70 points following her fifth win of the season last weekend at Paul Ricard, and her seventh in succession.

Another win this weekend at the Hungaroring would potentially put the Jenner Racing driver in position to clinch the title in Singapore with three races to spare.

Read Also:
shares
comments
W Series Paul Ricard: Chadwick holds off Visser to take seventh consecutive win
Previous article

W Series Paul Ricard: Chadwick holds off Visser to take seventh consecutive win
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Red Bull junior Sato 'not meeting Marko's expectations'
Super Formula

Red Bull junior Sato 'not meeting Marko's expectations'

Honda Super Formula drivers eye chance to succeed Sato in IndyCar
IndyCar

Honda Super Formula drivers eye chance to succeed Sato in IndyCar

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Latest news

W Series drops Suzuka round in favour of Singapore
W Series W Series

W Series drops Suzuka round in favour of Singapore

W Series has called off its planned debut at Japan's Suzuka Circuit, and will instead join the Formula 1 support bill in Singapore.

W Series Paul Ricard: Chadwick holds off Visser to take seventh consecutive win
W Series W Series

W Series Paul Ricard: Chadwick holds off Visser to take seventh consecutive win

Jamie Chadwick held off Beitske Visser to take her seventh consecutive W Series win at Circuit Paul Ricard, further extending her championship lead.

Chadwick handed two-place grid penalty for W Series France race
W Series W Series

Chadwick handed two-place grid penalty for W Series France race

Jamie Chadwick has been handed a two-place grid penalty for the W Series race in France, handing Beitske Visser her maiden series pole.

W Series Paul Ricard: Chadwick bags fourth successive pole
W Series W Series

W Series Paul Ricard: Chadwick bags fourth successive pole

Jamie Chadwick took her fourth consecutive W Series pole at Circuit Paul Ricard, with the two-time champion holding off a fierce challenge from Marta Garcia for the top spot.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Chadwick's U-turn poses big questions for W Series Prime

Chadwick's U-turn poses big questions for W Series

With two W Series titles under her belt, Jamie Chadwick appears to be the perfect candidate to break into FIA Formula 3. But a shock return to the series in 2022 appears a curious move – not just for her, but for the all-female series too

W Series
Feb 23, 2022
How W Series can confront its biggest enduring issue Prime

How W Series can confront its biggest enduring issue

Two-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick finds herself in a predicament. The Williams F1 development driver has more than proven herself in the all-female series and has little to gain from returning. But where should she go next? And how will the series move forwards if she elects to take up her reserved slot on next year's grid? Whatever she decides, it poses important questions for the series' future

W Series
Nov 5, 2021
The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite Prime

The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite

She came into 2021 as a W Series title contender, but Beitske Visser has had a frustrating season, marred by a horrific crash at Spa and floundering in 12th place in the drivers’ standings. After misfortune and on-track clashes, the Dutch driver wishes the season was just starting now

W Series
Oct 20, 2021
The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet Prime

The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet

As the only mum in W Series, Emma Kimilainen has a different perspective than many of her rivals. After her swashbuckling drive to victory at a sodden Spa, the Finn now has a real chance of getting into the title fight, and can call on an approach that has been a boost through myriad past disappointments

W Series
Sep 3, 2021
How Powell is making the most of a second chance in W Series Prime

How Powell is making the most of a second chance in W Series

After four years of making only irregular race appearances, Alice Powell had good reason to believe that her dreams of becoming a professional driver were over. But W Series has provided a second chance that she has firmly grasped, Powell's popular home win at Silverstone prompting the new series leader to look ahead to a bright future

W Series
Jul 30, 2021
Why Chadwick is taking nothing for granted ahead of W Series return Prime

Why Chadwick is taking nothing for granted ahead of W Series return

W Series is back this weekend after a year away. This time it’s supporting F1, and reigning champion Jamie Chadwick is up for the challenge of taking another title - but knows with higher stakes will come even more motivated opposition

W Series
Jun 24, 2021
Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series Prime

Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series

W Series finally got off the ground in 2019 despite its critics and had expected to build on its momentum this season. Instead the COVID-19 crisis has put its plans on hold, but for the fledgling series it could prove a blessing in disguise

W Series
Jul 27, 2020
The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise Prime

The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise

The first season of the W Series can be considered a major motorsport success story, but at the same time certain elements of its philosophy were exposed as problems. For its second season, there's one issue in particular it needs to address

W Series
Jan 15, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.