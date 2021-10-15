Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / W Series reserve Pulling drafted in at PUMA for COTA finale
W Series News

Top eight W Series drivers will automatically qualify for 2022 seats

By:

The top eight W Series drivers at the end of this season will qualify automatically for the 2022 season, the championship has confirmed.

Top eight W Series drivers will automatically qualify for 2022 seats

All 18 drivers on the grid will have the chance to guarantee their seat for next year in the last round at Circuit of the Americas, with just 22 points separating the eighth and last-placed drivers in the championship standings.

Previously, only W Series Academy members Nerea Marti and Irina Sidorkova had been guaranteed drives until the end of the 2022 season, with their seats secure irrespective of their finishing positions this year.

Level on 109 points, title rivals Alice Powell and Jamie Chadwick have already given themselves the option of returning to W Series next year.

But if they choose to defend their title, they will be ineligible for FIA Super Licence points in 2022.

Despite competing in just two rounds so far this season, reserve driver Abbi Pulling could qualify automatically for next year when she races at COTA.

She is 12 points behind eighth-placed driver Belen Garcia, having finished eighth on her debut at Silverstone in July and seventh at Zandvoort last month.

CEO Catherine Bond Muir said: "I am delighted to announce that our top eight drivers this year will be guaranteed a W Series drive in 2022.

"At the end of our inaugural season in 2019, 12 drivers earned the right to return to W Series for season two when we vowed to return bigger and better.

“This year's reduced number of automatic qualifiers is further proof that we have done just that.

"Our landmark partnership with Formula 1 has resulted in increased interest in the series around the world and a larger pool of talented female racing drivers from which to choose from in season three.

Jessica Hawkins, Abbie Eaton

Jessica Hawkins, Abbie Eaton

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"With Alice [Powell] and Jamie [Chadwick] level on points at the top of the standings going into the final round, we were already guaranteed a grandstand finish to our season at the Circuit of the Americas.

“Today's news ensures the drama will be compelling throughout the field as every driver on the grid looks to seize this final opportunity to shine on motor racing's biggest stage and ensure they don't miss out on what promises to be another great W Series season next year."

W Series returns for its season finale double-header in Austin from 22-24 October. It is the first time the series has hosted two races in one weekend.

It had originally been due to conclude the 2021 season in Mexico, but moved the final race forward to support the US Grand Prix because of logistical challenges.

shares
comments
W Series reserve Pulling drafted in at PUMA for COTA finale

Previous article

W Series reserve Pulling drafted in at PUMA for COTA finale
Load comments
More from
Megan White
W Series reserve Pulling drafted in at PUMA for COTA finale COTA
W Series

W Series reserve Pulling drafted in at PUMA for COTA finale

From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back Sochi Prime
FIA F3

From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back

Sochi F3: Doohan outduels teammate Novalak to win finale Sochi
FIA F3

Sochi F3: Doohan outduels teammate Novalak to win finale

Trending Today

Binotto to skip races in "critical phase" for 2022 Ferrari F1 project
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto to skip races in "critical phase" for 2022 Ferrari F1 project

How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential

HWA reveals it will exit F2 at the end of 2021 season
FIA F2 FIA F2

HWA reveals it will exit F2 at the end of 2021 season

WRC Spain: Evans stuns Ogier to claim early Rally Spain lead
WRC WRC

WRC Spain: Evans stuns Ogier to claim early Rally Spain lead

Loeb: No plans at the moment for 2022 WRC return
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Loeb: No plans at the moment for 2022 WRC return

Skaife rivalry stopped Ingall pursuing HRT chance
Supercars Supercars

Skaife rivalry stopped Ingall pursuing HRT chance

Paddle shift move now unlikely for Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Paddle shift move now unlikely for Supercars

Mostert Holden Commodore up for sale
Supercars Supercars

Mostert Holden Commodore up for sale

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet Prime

The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet

As the only mum in W Series, Emma Kimilainen has a different perspective than many of her rivals. After her swashbuckling drive to victory at a sodden Spa, the Finn now has a real chance of getting into the title fight, and can call on an approach that has been a boost through myriad past disappointments

W Series
Sep 3, 2021
How Powell is making the most of a second chance in W Series Prime

How Powell is making the most of a second chance in W Series

After four years of making only irregular race appearances, Alice Powell had good reason to believe that her dreams of becoming a professional driver were over. But W Series has provided a second chance that she has firmly grasped, Powell's popular home win at Silverstone prompting the new series leader to look ahead to a bright future

W Series
Jul 30, 2021
Why Chadwick is taking nothing for granted ahead of W Series return Prime

Why Chadwick is taking nothing for granted ahead of W Series return

W Series is back this weekend after a year away. This time it’s supporting F1, and reigning champion Jamie Chadwick is up for the challenge of taking another title - but knows with higher stakes will come even more motivated opposition

W Series
Jun 24, 2021
Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series Prime

Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series

W Series finally got off the ground in 2019 despite its critics and had expected to build on its momentum this season. Instead the COVID-19 crisis has put its plans on hold, but for the fledgling series it could prove a blessing in disguise

W Series
Jul 27, 2020
The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise Prime

The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise

The first season of the W Series can be considered a major motorsport success story, but at the same time certain elements of its philosophy were exposed as problems. For its second season, there's one issue in particular it needs to address

W Series
Jan 15, 2020
What W Series should look like in 2020 and beyond Prime

What W Series should look like in 2020 and beyond

While the maiden season of the W Series can be regarded as a success, it must now capitalise on its strong debut and make the most of its opportunity to cement a long-term future. Here's how it could do just that.

W Series
Aug 19, 2019
The verdict on W Series' first weekend Prime

The verdict on W Series' first weekend

Since its launch last year, W Series has attracted much attention and debate. But with its first race, which took place at Hockenheim last weekend, what was pure speculation turned to fact. Here are the key takeaways from the event

W Series
May 8, 2019
Why W Series is more than just a last chance Prime

Why W Series is more than just a last chance

The W Series has effectively taken the place of the Formula 3 European Championship, but can it really be considered a junior single-seater series? The new category must now define its identity.

W Series
May 2, 2019

Latest news

Top eight W Series drivers will automatically qualify for 2022 seats
W Series W Series

Top eight W Series drivers will automatically qualify for 2022 seats

W Series reserve Pulling drafted in at PUMA for COTA finale
W Series W Series

W Series reserve Pulling drafted in at PUMA for COTA finale

W Series drops Mexico round, will hold Austin double-header
Video Inside
W Series W Series

W Series drops Mexico round, will hold Austin double-header

Kimilainen: Racing 'doesn't define me', reduces results pressure
W Series W Series

Kimilainen: Racing 'doesn't define me', reduces results pressure

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.