Agren and Visser transferred to hospital after Spa W series crash

The pair were involved in a six-car collision at Eau Rouge-Raidillon that included Sarah Moore, Abbie Eaton, Belen Garcia and Fabienne Wohlwend.

Moore was first into the corner before losing the rear of the car and firing into the barriers. Rivals behind followed suit colliding into the tyre wall, with Eaton sent upwards after being hit side-on, while Visser was sent rolling upside-down.

There was extensive damage and debris, with video footage showing cars strewn across the track.

In a statement, W Series said: "All drivers involved in the incident are undergoing medical assessment and two of the drivers – Ayla Agren and Beitske Visser – have been transferred to hospital for further checks. More updates to follow."

The other four drivers were all seen looking visibly shaken in the pitlane after the crash.

There have been repeated calls for safety improvements at the corner, most recently from Williams Formula 1 reserve Jack Aitken, who sustained fractures to his collarbone and vertebra in a GT World Challenge crash at the Spa 24 Hours a few weeks ago.

Aitken's accident, which was caused after he spun into the barriers and bounced back into the middle of the track before being collected by other cars, has served to reignite debate about safety at that high-speed sequence.

Read Also: Aitken suggests Eau Rouge tweak to help improve safety

Fellow GT racer and ex-Formula 2 driver Callum Ilott also said there needed to be a change at Eau Rouge, writing on social media: "I would also like to say that there needs to be a change at this corner and I'm very surprised nothing has changed yet. Enough is enough."

The Eau Rouge-Raidillon section was also the scene of a horrific Formula 2 accident in 2019 that claimed the life of Anthoine Hubert and left Juan Manuel Correa with severe injuries.

Asked about Illott's comments by Motorsport.com before this weekend's racing, FIA race director Michael Masi said: "There has been some works that have been undertaken at Spa in a number of areas.

"But the Spa circuit holds a current Grade 1 [the FIA licence required for F1 use.]

"There are a few changes and improvements that made year-on-year, but I think the way that it is, it is safe from an FIA perspective.

"None of us like to see big incidents, and I'm just glad that the drivers are relatively okay. I've seen a couple of the media reports today and they are good and healthy which is the important part. They've got a recovery ahead of them, but that is the overall aspect there."