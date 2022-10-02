Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / W Series Singapore: Garcia on pole in wet red-flagged qualifying
W Series / Marina Bay Race report

W Series Singapore: Visser wins to keep title hopes alive, Chadwick crashes

Beitske Visser took her first W Series win of the season in Singapore to keep the title battle alive as Jamie Chadwick dramatically crashed out.

Megan White
By:
W Series Singapore: Visser wins to keep title hopes alive, Chadwick crashes

Sirin Racing driver Visser took the lead from polesitter Marta Garcia (CortDAO Racing) off the line as, further back, Chadwick made up two places from eighth on the grid.

Alice Powell then took second from Garcia on lap five of 14 out of Turn 18 and set about catching Visser, applying pressure to the Dutch driver.

Despite the Briton’s best attempts, she was unable to catch Visser and settled for second, with Garcia taking third.

Chadwick’s race ended on lap 12 after she attempted a move on Jessica Hawkins (Click2Drive Bristol Street Motors) for fifth, ending up in the barriers at Turn 7.

Her retirement means the title battle will continue into the next round at Circuit of the Americas, with Visser closing the gap to the leader while Powell sits third in the standings.

With Visser having taken the lead at the start, she was able to build a comfortable gap to Garcia and Powell battling behind her.

Further back, W Series Academy driver Juju Noda retired on lap one after contact with Nerea Marti (Quantfury) damaged her front right wheel.

Visser was 1.2 seconds ahead by lap three as Racing X driver Abbi Pulling made it past CortDAO’s Fabienne Wohlwend for seventh.

After Powell took second on lap five, Belen Garcia (Quantfury) closed in on Marta Garcia for third as Chadwick remained stuck behind Hawkins in sixth.

Jamie Chadwick

Jamie Chadwick

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

A mistake from Chadwick on lap six almost let Pulling through, but the Jenner Racing driver held her position.

Powell had closed the gap to Visser by lap eight and was less than 0.5s behind, but the narrow street circuit made it hard for her to find an opportunity to pass.

The Click2Drive Bristol Street Motors driver attempted a move at Turn 7 on lap nine, but was forced to remain behind Visser while Pulling applied pressure to Chadwick further back.

Chadwick’s race-ending crash on lap 12 prompted a safety car, ruining the Briton’s chances of clinching her third consecutive title this weekend.

The safety car came in with just one lap remaining and, despite getting close to Visser, Powell was unable to make it past.

Belen Garcia took fourth, with Hawkins and Pulling in fifth and sixth respectively.

Sarah Moore (Scuderia W), Wohlwend, Puma’s Emma Kimilainen and Abbie Eaton (Scuderia W) rounded off the top 10.

W Series is due to head to the US for the next round in three weeks' time before the season finale in Mexico the following weekend.

Race results:

 Cla   Nº   Driver   Entrant  Gap
1 95  Beitske Visser Sirin Racing W Series Team  
2 27  Alice Powell Click2Drive Bristol Street Motors W Series Team 0.387
3 19  Marta Garcia CortDAO Racing W Series Team 1.445
4 22  Belén García Quantfury Racing W Series Team 2.207
5 21  Jessica Hawkins Click2Drive Bristol Street Motors W Series Team 3.404
6 49  Abbi Pulling Racing X 3.441
7 26  Sarah Moore Scuderia W 3.529
8 F.Wohlwend CortDAO Racing W Series Team 5.312
9 Emma Kimiläinen Puma W Series Team 5.566
10 44  Abbie Eaton Scuderia W 7.920
11 Chloe Chambers Jenner Racing 8.470
12 32  Nerea Martí Quantfury Racing W Series Team 9.628
13 Emely de Heus Sirin Racing W Series Team 10.093
14 97  Bruna Tomaselli Racing X 10.397
15 B.Bustamante W Series Academy 13.876
16 17  Ayla Agren Puma W Series Team 14.963
  55  Jamie Chadwick Jenner Racing Retirement
  10  Juju Noda W Series Academy Retirement
shares
comments
W Series Singapore: Garcia on pole in wet red-flagged qualifying
Previous article

W Series Singapore: Garcia on pole in wet red-flagged qualifying
Megan White More from
Megan White
Verstappen blames anti-stall for poor Singapore GP start Singapore GP
Formula 1

Verstappen blames anti-stall for poor Singapore GP start

W Series Singapore: Garcia on pole in wet red-flagged qualifying Marina Bay
W Series

W Series Singapore: Garcia on pole in wet red-flagged qualifying

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground Prime
FIA F2

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Beitske Visser More from
Beitske Visser
The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite Prime
W Series

The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite

What to expect from the all-female Richard Mille Racing Team at Le Mans
Le Mans

What to expect from the all-female Richard Mille Racing Team at Le Mans

Visser replaces injured Legge for Le Mans 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Visser replaces injured Legge for Le Mans

Latest news

W Series Singapore: Visser wins to keep title hopes alive, Chadwick crashes
W Series W Series

W Series Singapore: Visser wins to keep title hopes alive, Chadwick crashes

Beitske Visser took her first W Series win of the season in Singapore to keep the title battle alive as Jamie Chadwick dramatically crashed out.

W Series Singapore: Garcia on pole in wet red-flagged qualifying
W Series W Series

W Series Singapore: Garcia on pole in wet red-flagged qualifying

Marta Garcia secured her second W Series pole position in a rainy and red-flagged qualifying in Singapore.

W Series sets next week deadline on fate of final races
W Series W Series

W Series sets next week deadline on fate of final races

W Series CEO Catherine Bond Muir says a decision will need to be made by next week about if this season’s final two races go ahead amid its financial difficulties.

What is needed for W Series to get a woman into F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

What is needed for W Series to get a woman into F1

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali grabbed the headlines recently when he suggested that it would likely be at least another five years before a woman could get in to grand prix racing.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Chadwick's U-turn poses big questions for W Series Prime

Chadwick's U-turn poses big questions for W Series

With two W Series titles under her belt, Jamie Chadwick appears to be the perfect candidate to break into FIA Formula 3. But a shock return to the series in 2022 appears a curious move – not just for her, but for the all-female series too

W Series
Feb 23, 2022
How W Series can confront its biggest enduring issue Prime

How W Series can confront its biggest enduring issue

Two-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick finds herself in a predicament. The Williams F1 development driver has more than proven herself in the all-female series and has little to gain from returning. But where should she go next? And how will the series move forwards if she elects to take up her reserved slot on next year's grid? Whatever she decides, it poses important questions for the series' future

W Series
Nov 5, 2021
The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite Prime

The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite

She came into 2021 as a W Series title contender, but Beitske Visser has had a frustrating season, marred by a horrific crash at Spa and floundering in 12th place in the drivers’ standings. After misfortune and on-track clashes, the Dutch driver wishes the season was just starting now

W Series
Oct 20, 2021
The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet Prime

The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet

As the only mum in W Series, Emma Kimilainen has a different perspective than many of her rivals. After her swashbuckling drive to victory at a sodden Spa, the Finn now has a real chance of getting into the title fight, and can call on an approach that has been a boost through myriad past disappointments

W Series
Sep 3, 2021
How Powell is making the most of a second chance in W Series Prime

How Powell is making the most of a second chance in W Series

After four years of making only irregular race appearances, Alice Powell had good reason to believe that her dreams of becoming a professional driver were over. But W Series has provided a second chance that she has firmly grasped, Powell's popular home win at Silverstone prompting the new series leader to look ahead to a bright future

W Series
Jul 30, 2021
Why Chadwick is taking nothing for granted ahead of W Series return Prime

Why Chadwick is taking nothing for granted ahead of W Series return

W Series is back this weekend after a year away. This time it’s supporting F1, and reigning champion Jamie Chadwick is up for the challenge of taking another title - but knows with higher stakes will come even more motivated opposition

W Series
Jun 24, 2021
Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series Prime

Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series

W Series finally got off the ground in 2019 despite its critics and had expected to build on its momentum this season. Instead the COVID-19 crisis has put its plans on hold, but for the fledgling series it could prove a blessing in disguise

W Series
Jul 27, 2020
The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise Prime

The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise

The first season of the W Series can be considered a major motorsport success story, but at the same time certain elements of its philosophy were exposed as problems. For its second season, there's one issue in particular it needs to address

W Series
Jan 15, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.