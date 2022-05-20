Tickets Subscribe
All me
W Series Miami: Chadwick claims double with lights-to-flag victory / W Series Spain: Chadwick keeps Pulling at bay for lights-to-flag win
W Series / Barcelona Qualifying report

W Series Spain: Chadwick beats Powell to pole

Jamie Chadwick has beaten Alice Powell to pole position for the W Series Barcelona round to maintain her storming start to the 2022 season.

Haydn Cobb
By:
, Autosport.com Editor
W Series Spain: Chadwick beats Powell to pole

Chadwick, who celebrates her 24th birthday today, claimed her ninth career W Series pole on the series’ first race at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya by 0.329s after trading late provisional lap times with Powell in a wide open qualifying session.

With qualifying taking place over eight hours after the sole practice session, conditions were completely different given the amount of rubber laid down in earlier track action plus the early evening running.

Pulling set the first representative benchmark for pole position with a 1m46.80s, leading Powell by 0.064s, with less than two-tenths splitting the top five at the end of the first runs.

After a brief Click2Drive Bristol Street Motors 1-2 with Powell and Jess Hawkins trading provisional pole times, the grid order chopped and changed on the final runs before Chadwick stormed to the top for the first time with a 1m45.386s.

Powell batted back with a lap one-tenth faster than her W Series title rival, only for the two-time W Series champion to dip into the 1m44s to secure pole by 0.329s.

Powell’s lap was still good enough for a front row spot ahead of Abbi Pulling for the Racing X squad.

Alice Powell, Click2Drive Bristol Street Motors Racing.

Alice Powell, Click2Drive Bristol Street Motors Racing.

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Pulling will be joined on row two by Sirin Racing’s Beitske Visser who turned a low-key qualifying performance into a solid result by surging into fourth place late on in the session.

Emma Kimilainen rescued her own qualifying, having been last after the opening runs, to take fifth place for the Puma W Series squad, ahead of home favourites Belen Garcia (Quantfury W Series) and Marta Garcia (CortDAO W Series).

Sarah Moore, who briefly held provisional pole with her first lap on the final runs, was shuffled back to eighth place but the Scuderia W driver will start the Barcelona race in 11th place due to a grid penalty picked up in Miami.

Moore’s penalty promotes Hawkins up to eighth place for Click2Drive Bristol Street Motors, with Fabien Wohlwend (CortDAO W Series) and Nerea Marti (Quantfury W Series) rounding out the top 10 on the starting grid.

The third round of the 2022 W Series takes place at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Saturday (21st May) at 1:40pm BST.

2022 W Series Spain: Qualifying result

Cla Drivers Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Jamie Chadwick
1'44.951
2 United Kingdom Alice Powell
1'45.280 0.329
3 Abbi Pulling
1'45.410 0.459
4 Netherlands Beitske Visser
1'45.449 0.498
5 Finland Emma Kimilainen
1'45.549 0.598
6 Belén García
1'45.562 0.611
7 Spain Marta Garcia
1'45.630 0.679
8 United Kingdom Sarah Moore
1'45.636 0.685
9 United Kingdom Jessica Hawkins
1'45.659 0.708
10 Liechtenstein Fabienne Wohlwend
1'45.882 0.931
11 Nerea Martí
1'46.137 1.186
12 Brazil Bruna Tomaselli
1'46.175 1.224
13 Tereza Bábíčková
1'46.179 1.228
14 Japan Juju Noda
1'46.185 1.234
15 Emely de
1'46.513 1.562
16 Chloe Chambers
1'46.610 1.659
17 Bianca Bustamante
1'47.417 2.466
18 United Kingdom Abbie Eaton
1'47.517 2.566
View full results
