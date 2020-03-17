Top events
W Series / Breaking news

W Series cancels pre-season test at Valencia

shares
comments
W Series cancels pre-season test at Valencia
By:
Mar 17, 2020, 4:52 PM

W Series has cancelled its pre-season test at Valencia as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The all-female championship was scheduled to run at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Spain at the start of May, but has now joined the long list of events to be cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic.

The first round of the season is still scheduled for May 29-30 at the Igora Drive circuit in Russia.

"We're in uncharted territory, in a situation beyond our control," said W Series CEO Catherine Bond Muir. "The need for social distancing, together with restricted travel, is tough for many businesses, including motorsport.

"We send support and love to all our drivers, staff, partners, fans and media in these difficult times."

The 2020 W Series calendar consists of eight races, including two as Formula 1 support events in Mexico and the US.

W Series unveils full 2020 superlicence points allocation

W Series unveils full 2020 superlicence points allocation
Series W Series
Author Pablo Elizalde

W Series Next session

Igora

Igora

29 May - 30 May

