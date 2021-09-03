Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Zandvoort W Series: Chadwick leads practice from title rival Powell
W Series / Zandvoort Qualifying report

Zandvoort W Series: Kimilainen takes first pole of the season ahead of Powell

By:

Emma Kimilainen has taken her first W Series pole position of the season at Zandvoort, beating title rivals Alice Powell and Jamie Chadwick to the top spot.

Zandvoort W Series: Kimilainen takes first pole of the season ahead of Powell

The Finn set a 1m34.326s to take pole position for the Dutch round off the back of her win last weekend at Spa – her second overall in the series.

Despite some confusion around the timing board, which suggested Powell could have taken pole, it concluded that Kimilainen had the top spot.

It puts her back in the mix with Chadwick, who leads the championship with 91 points, and Powell, with 84. Kimilainen currently has 60 points.

Powell will line up in second, with the Racing X driver setting a 1m34.400s, two hundredths ahead of reigning champion Chadwick.

The pair have endured a season-long battle, with Chadwick having taken three positions to Powell’s two.

W Series Academy driver Nerea Marti will start in fourth, with Abbi Pulling fifth in just her second qualifying session of the season, driving for Puma.

Five minutes into the session, Chadwick topped the times for Veloce Racing, with a 1m36.855s, followed by Irina Sidorkova two-tenths slower.

The session was red-flagged soon after as Fabienne Wohlwend crashed on the exit of Turn 3, running wide and bumping over the kerb before hitting the wall. The incident took off her front-right wheel, snapped her front wing and ended her qualifying session, but she was not injured.

Qualifying resumed around 10 minutes later, but within moments the yellow flag was waved after Irina Sidorkova went off onto the grass at Turn 9, albeit briefly. She is under investigation for rejoining the track in an unsafe manner afterwards.

Kimilainen was second-quickest, six tenths behind Chadwick, with Powell four tenths behind her in third.

As the times tumbled at the halfway point, Abbie Eaton shot up into third place, before Powell pushed her down into fourth, splitting the Ecurie W cars.

There was a second red flag after Sabre Cook beached her Bunker Racing car in the gravel at Turn 11, with her rear wheels becoming totally sunk in the trap.

Zandvoort W Series - Qualifying results

Cla Drivers Laps Time Gap
1 Finland Emma Kimilainen
14 1'34.326
2 United Kingdom Alice Powell
15 1'34.400 0.074
3 United Kingdom Jamie Chadwick
14 1'34.583 0.257
4 Nerea Martí
15 1'35.058 0.732
5 Abbi Pulling
13 1'35.178 0.852
6 United Kingdom Jessica Hawkins
15 1'35.195 0.869
7 United Kingdom Abbie Eaton
14 1'35.322 0.996
8 United Kingdom Sarah Moore
16 1'35.538 1.212
9 Belén García
14 1'35.551 1.225
10 Japan Miki Koyama
16 1'35.572 1.246
11 Italy Vicky Piria
15 1'35.602 1.276
12 Netherlands Beitske Visser
17 1'35.650 1.324
13 Spain Marta Garcia
15 1'35.787 1.461
14 Brazil Bruna Tomaselli
15 1'35.881 1.555
15 Irina Sidorkova
15 1'36.155 1.829
16 Norway Ayla Agren
15 1'36.642 2.316
17 United States Sabre Cook
11 1'36.981 2.655
18 Liechtenstein Fabienne Wohlwend
3 1'37.636 3.310
View full results
shares
comments
Zandvoort W Series: Chadwick leads practice from title rival Powell

Previous article

Zandvoort W Series: Chadwick leads practice from title rival Powell
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton "on the back foot" after early end to Dutch GP practice

51 min
2
Formula 1

Dutch GP: Leclerc fastest in FP2 as Hamilton hits trouble

1 h
3
IndyCar

IndyCar to test new engine's revised weight distribution at Indy

4
Formula 1

Belgian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

5
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings and preview

Latest news
Zandvoort W Series: Kimilainen takes first pole of the season ahead of Powell
WS

Zandvoort W Series: Kimilainen takes first pole of the season ahead of Powell

10m
Zandvoort W Series: Chadwick leads practice from title rival Powell
WS

Zandvoort W Series: Chadwick leads practice from title rival Powell

4 h
Michele Mouton criticised for negative W Series comments
WS

Michele Mouton criticised for negative W Series comments

Sep 2, 2021
Spa W Series: Kimilainen passes Chadwick to win wet race
Video Inside
WS

Spa W Series: Kimilainen passes Chadwick to win wet race

Aug 28, 2021
Spa W Series crash underlines modern car safety advances - Visser
WS

Spa W Series crash underlines modern car safety advances - Visser

Aug 28, 2021
Latest videos
W Series: Kimilainen passes Chadwick to win wet race at Spa 00:32
W Series
Aug 29, 2021

W Series: Kimilainen passes Chadwick to win wet race at Spa

W Series: Agren and Visser transferred to hospital after Spa crash 00:44
W Series
Aug 28, 2021

W Series: Agren and Visser transferred to hospital after Spa crash

W Series: Chadwick tops practice ahead of Wohlwend 00:32
W Series
Aug 27, 2021

W Series: Chadwick tops practice ahead of Wohlwend

W Series: Chadwick dominant in Friday practice 00:41
W Series
Jul 30, 2021

W Series: Chadwick dominant in Friday practice

Alice Powell talks W Series 11:51
W Series
Jul 28, 2021

Alice Powell talks W Series

More from
Megan White
Zandvoort F3: Hauger snatches pole away from Schumacher Zandvoort
FIA F3

Zandvoort F3: Hauger snatches pole away from Schumacher

Zandvoort W Series: Chadwick leads practice from title rival Powell Zandvoort
W Series

Zandvoort W Series: Chadwick leads practice from title rival Powell

How Powell is making the most of a second chance in W Series Budapest Prime
W Series

How Powell is making the most of a second chance in W Series

Trending Today

Hamilton "on the back foot" after early end to Dutch GP practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton "on the back foot" after early end to Dutch GP practice

Dutch GP: Leclerc fastest in FP2 as Hamilton hits trouble
Formula 1 Formula 1

Dutch GP: Leclerc fastest in FP2 as Hamilton hits trouble

IndyCar to test new engine's revised weight distribution at Indy
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar to test new engine's revised weight distribution at Indy

Belgian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Belgian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

2021 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings and preview

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Powell is making the most of a second chance in W Series Prime

How Powell is making the most of a second chance in W Series

After four years of making only irregular race appearances, Alice Powell had good reason to believe that her dreams of becoming a professional driver were over. But W Series has provided a second chance that she has firmly grasped, Powell's popular home win at Silverstone prompting the new series leader to look ahead to a bright future

W Series
Jul 30, 2021
Why Chadwick is taking nothing for granted ahead of W Series return Prime

Why Chadwick is taking nothing for granted ahead of W Series return

W Series is back this weekend after a year away. This time it’s supporting F1, and reigning champion Jamie Chadwick is up for the challenge of taking another title - but knows with higher stakes will come even more motivated opposition

W Series
Jun 24, 2021
Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series Prime

Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series

W Series finally got off the ground in 2019 despite its critics and had expected to build on its momentum this season. Instead the COVID-19 crisis has put its plans on hold, but for the fledgling series it could prove a blessing in disguise

W Series
Jul 27, 2020
The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise Prime

The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise

The first season of the W Series can be considered a major motorsport success story, but at the same time certain elements of its philosophy were exposed as problems. For its second season, there's one issue in particular it needs to address

W Series
Jan 15, 2020
What W Series should look like in 2020 and beyond Prime

What W Series should look like in 2020 and beyond

While the maiden season of the W Series can be regarded as a success, it must now capitalise on its strong debut and make the most of its opportunity to cement a long-term future. Here's how it could do just that.

W Series
Aug 19, 2019
The verdict on W Series' first weekend Prime

The verdict on W Series' first weekend

Since its launch last year, W Series has attracted much attention and debate. But with its first race, which took place at Hockenheim last weekend, what was pure speculation turned to fact. Here are the key takeaways from the event

W Series
May 8, 2019
Why W Series is more than just a last chance Prime

Why W Series is more than just a last chance

The W Series has effectively taken the place of the Formula 3 European Championship, but can it really be considered a junior single-seater series? The new category must now define its identity.

W Series
May 2, 2019
Why radical W Series is a gamble worth taking Prime

Why radical W Series is a gamble worth taking

W Series' critics accuse it of promoting gender segregation in motorsport. But with such a massive disparity to address and decades of male dominance, waiting for change to happen organically isn't good enough.

W Series
Jan 26, 2019

Latest news

Zandvoort W Series: Kimilainen takes first pole of the season ahead of Powell
W Series W Series

Zandvoort W Series: Kimilainen takes first pole of the season ahead of Powell

Zandvoort W Series: Chadwick leads practice from title rival Powell
W Series W Series

Zandvoort W Series: Chadwick leads practice from title rival Powell

Michele Mouton criticised for negative W Series comments
W Series W Series

Michele Mouton criticised for negative W Series comments

Spa W Series: Kimilainen passes Chadwick to win wet race
Video Inside
W Series W Series

Spa W Series: Kimilainen passes Chadwick to win wet race

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.