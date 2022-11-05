Iron Lynx to run Lamborghini LMDh programmes in WEC, IMSA from 2024

The as-yet-unnamed car will be entered under the Lamborghini Iron Lynx banner across the two series, although the Italian manufacturer has yet to reveal how many cars it will commit to each championship.

Iron Lynx has campaigned Ferraris in recent years and currently has a presence in the WEC, European Le Mans Series and GT World Challenge Europe in addition to single-make championships.

The team will switch to the updated Lamborghini Huracan Evo2 GT3 for 2023 and field a car under its own name in GTWCE Endurance and IMSA's four Endurance Cup rounds.

It will also enter an all-female Iron Dames car in both series, while a third car will contest the IMSA season-opening Rolex 24 at Daytona.

The cooperation between Iron Lynx and single-seater powerhouse Prema will also be continued onto the Lamborghini programme after the two companies were unified under the ownership of Deborah Mayer's DC Racing Solutions company.

Prema made its sportscar racing debut in LMP2 this year in WEC and ELMS with an Oreca 07 Gibson and claimed the latter title at the first time of asking.

Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann said: “Ever since we announced our intention to race in the LMDh racing series, it was clear to us that Iron Lynx was the right partner to take such an important step with.

“I am delighted to welcome the team to the Lamborghini family; over the years, Iron Lynx has proven to be a fast, strong and successfully entity, just like the Lamborghini motorsport department.”

The announcement was made at the Lamborghini Super Trofeo grand finals at Portimao, where Iron Lynx is competing with ELMS race-winners Michelle Gatting and Doriane Pin.

Lamborghini Motorsport boss Giorgio Sanna added: “I am extremely proud of the partnership with Iron Lynx.

“It is a team as young as Lamborghini Squadra Corse, which like us, has grown exponentially over the years and has become a protagonist in GT racing around the world after making its debut with us in Super Trofeo in 2018.

“Now, we find ourselves together again and will strive to be stronger and more mature and set great goals.

“From GT programmes to LMDh, we have combined the excellence of three Italian organisations, while boasting a technical partnership with Prema Engineering through Iron Lynx, with whom it is our duty to achieve great results.”

Lamborghini announced earlier this year that the car will be powered by an all-new twin-turbo V8 and developed with Ligier Automotive, the French company's LMP2 chassis forming the basis of the new machine.

Development will be led by factory Lamborghini aces Mirko Bortolotti and Andrea Caldarelli.