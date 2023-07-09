Points-leading #8 Toyota handed post-race Monza penalty
A 50-second penalty handed down to the World Endurance Championship points-leading #8 Toyota in the 6 Hours of Monza has demoted it from fourth to sixth in the final results.
Sebastien Buemi, Ryo Hirakawa and Brendon Hartley had recovered from two separate time penalties to extend its championship lead over the Le Mans 24 Hours-winning #51 Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar on the Italian marque's home turf.
But a bulletin issued by the stewards hours after the race stated that the GR010 HYBRID had exceeded "the maximum released powertrain power" stipulated by the Balance of Performance, which is governed by the technical regulations.
The offence, which occurred on lap 190 of 200, was the car's second infringement of the race after it received a reprimand for the same issue on lap seven.
The second infringement came two laps before Hartley took fourth from the #5 factory Porsche 963 of Frederic Makowiecki into Turn 1.
Because the penalty was issued after the race, the stewards stipulated that a five-second stop-go penalty would be converted to a 50-second post-race penalty, which pushes the Toyota behind the #5 Porsche and #51 Ferrari.
This had also finished ahead of the Porsche on the road until it too was hit with a 45-second post-race penalty for James Calado overtaking Makowiecki off the track on the pit straight.
Rather than extending its championship lead from 25 to 29 points with two rounds to go, the #8 car's advantage is now reduced to 23 points.
#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa
Photo by: Alessio Morgese
Buemi was handed a 10s penalty at his first pitstop for nudging Antonio Giovinazzi's #51 Ferrari at the first corner of the race, before being slapped with a one-minute stop-go for contact with Satoshi Hoshino's D'station Racing Aston Martin Vantage GTE on the run to Ascari that sent the Japanese driver into the barriers.
The sister #7 Toyota of Mike Conway, Jose Maria Lopez and Kamui Kobayashi took its third victory of the season at Monza after defeating the #50 Ferrari driven by Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen and Antonio Fuoco.
Related video
WEC Monza: #7 Toyota denies Ferrari home win
Ferrari claims it faced "disadvantage" in Monza WEC race
Latest news
Red Bull: Perez's championship position is relieving pressure
Red Bull: Perez's championship position is relieving pressure Red Bull: Perez's championship position is relieving pressure
WTCR champion Ehrlacher completes Formula E's Rome rookie line-up
WTCR champion Ehrlacher completes Formula E's Rome rookie line-up WTCR champion Ehrlacher completes Formula E's Rome rookie line-up
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings British Grand Prix Driver Ratings
The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton
The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans
How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer
The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer
The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans
The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.