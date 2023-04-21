Subscribe
Previous / DTM champion Gotz unlikely to race at Le Mans with Glickenhaus
WEC / Portimao News

Aitken joins second Ganassi-run Cadillac line-up for Spa

Cadillac Racing announced today an expansion of its driver roster for the upcoming Six Hours of Spa in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Aitken joins second Ganassi-run Cadillac line-up for Spa

Jack Aitken, part of the lineup that delivered the first victory with Cadllac’s V-Series.R last month in the 12 Hours of Sebring driving for Action Express Racing, will join Sebastien Bourdais and Renger van der Zande in the #3 Cadillac for next week’s third round of the WEC at Spa-Francorchamps.

The trio will race in the 13-car Hypercar category alongside the full-time #2 Cadillac V-Series.R driven by Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and Richard Westbrook.

“Chip Ganassi Racing is excited to have Jack join Sebastien and Renger in sharing driver duties for the No. 3 Cadillac V-Series.R at the Spa WEC race next week,” said Mike O’Gara, director of operations for Chip Ganassi Racing that runs the Cadillac Racing entry. “This is just another example of the ‘One Team’ concept that Cadillac Racing is all about.

“We value Jack’s feedback in the car, and hope that this strengthens the preparation for Cadillac Racing’s assault on the 24 Hours of Le Mans this June.”

#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook

#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Cadillac is preparing a three-car lineup for its Le Mans return after two decades, two run by Ganassi and one by AXR, which will be driven by the Sebring-winning line-up of Aitken, Pipo Derani and Alexander Sims.

“We are grateful for all the entities in this program collaborating and increasing our strengths and capabilities,” said GM sportscar racing program manager Laura Wontrop Klauser.

Former F1 test driver Aitken declared: “Driving at such an incredible circuit with the Cadillac V.Series R will be an invaluable addition to our prep for Le Mans.

“It will be a pleasure to integrate with Chip Ganassi Racing and work together to push the Cadillac program forward, as we have a great deal of respect between us. Partnering up with Seb and Renger will be great for me personally, as I'll be learning off two great guys.”

The #2 Cadillac V-Series.R has started the WEC season with two consecutive fourth-place finishes.

Read Also:
shares
comments

DTM champion Gotz unlikely to race at Le Mans with Glickenhaus
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Abel Motorsports confirms Indy 500 entry with RC Enerson

Abel Motorsports confirms Indy 500 entry with RC Enerson

IndyCar
Indy 500

Abel Motorsports confirms Indy 500 entry with RC Enerson Abel Motorsports confirms Indy 500 entry with RC Enerson

Indy 500 test: Newgarden tops Day 1 speed charts at 227mph

Indy 500 test: Newgarden tops Day 1 speed charts at 227mph

IndyCar
Indy 500 open test

Indy 500 test: Newgarden tops Day 1 speed charts at 227mph Indy 500 test: Newgarden tops Day 1 speed charts at 227mph

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Sébastien Bourdais More from
Sébastien Bourdais
Bourdais “surprised” Cadillac was beaten on pace in Rolex 24

Bourdais “surprised” Cadillac was beaten on pace in Rolex 24

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Bourdais “surprised” Cadillac was beaten on pace in Rolex 24 Bourdais “surprised” Cadillac was beaten on pace in Rolex 24

Bourdais hopes “gods of electronics” are with Cadillac at Daytona

Bourdais hopes “gods of electronics” are with Cadillac at Daytona

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Bourdais hopes “gods of electronics” are with Cadillac at Daytona Bourdais hopes “gods of electronics” are with Cadillac at Daytona

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Chip Ganassi Racing More from
Chip Ganassi Racing
Ericsson on Long Beach: “I think we had the pace to win”

Ericsson on Long Beach: “I think we had the pace to win”

IndyCar
Long Beach

Ericsson on Long Beach: “I think we had the pace to win” Ericsson on Long Beach: “I think we had the pace to win”

O’Ward unrepentant over Dixon clash, admits second shunt was “stupid”

O’Ward unrepentant over Dixon clash, admits second shunt was “stupid”

IndyCar
Long Beach

O’Ward unrepentant over Dixon clash, admits second shunt was “stupid” O’Ward unrepentant over Dixon clash, admits second shunt was “stupid”

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Latest news

Berlin E-Prix: Evans leads Jaguar 1-2 in wild opening race

Berlin E-Prix: Evans leads Jaguar 1-2 in wild opening race

FE Formula E
Berlin ePrix

Berlin E-Prix: Evans leads Jaguar 1-2 in wild opening race Berlin E-Prix: Evans leads Jaguar 1-2 in wild opening race

World Superbike results: Bautista beats Rea in Assen Race 1

World Superbike results: Bautista beats Rea in Assen Race 1

WSBK World Superbike
Assen

World Superbike results: Bautista beats Rea in Assen Race 1 World Superbike results: Bautista beats Rea in Assen Race 1

Lawson "very disappointed" with Suzuka qualifying performance

Lawson "very disappointed" with Suzuka qualifying performance

SF Super Formula
Suzuka

Lawson "very disappointed" with Suzuka qualifying performance Lawson "very disappointed" with Suzuka qualifying performance

WRC Croatia: Evans leads Tanak after Neuville crash

WRC Croatia: Evans leads Tanak after Neuville crash

WRC WRC
Rally Croatia

WRC Croatia: Evans leads Tanak after Neuville crash WRC Croatia: Evans leads Tanak after Neuville crash

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Prime
Prime
WEC
Portimao
Gary Watkins

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Prime
Prime
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe