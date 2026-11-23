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All manufacturers to have exited WEC Hypercar or IMSA GTP since 2021

All manufacturers to have exited WEC Hypercar or IMSA GTP since 2021

Rachit Thukral

Published: Nov 23, 2026, 3:02 PM

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Start of the race

Photo by: FIA WEC / DPPI

The current era has attracted a host of new names to the top of sportscar racing, but it has also seen several manufacturers disappear from the grid.

While the LMH and LMDh platforms have been instrumental in heralding a new golden period for sportscar racing, the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship haven’t been immune to the boom-and-bust cycle that has long been a defining feature of the discipline.

GTP and Hypercar categories remain in rude health, particularly with heavyweights Ford and McLaren joining the latter in 2027. In terms of manufacturer participation, sportcar racing has never been in a better place.

At the same time, however, both the WEC and IMSA have suffered significant manufacturer exits in recent years. Some car makers were forced to leave due to poor results or financial difficulties, while others were prompted by wider changes in the automotive industry, including falling sales in key markets and the slower-than-expected transition to electric cars.

The WEC is set to feature eight Hypercar manufacturers in 2027, the same number as this year, while IMSA’s GTP class will be down to just four manufacturers next season.

Here is a look at all manufacturers that have quit Hypercar and/or GTP since the current era began in 2021. The list doesn’t include Audi, which announced plans to return to the Le Mans 24 Hours in 2020, only to mothball the project just weeks before the car was due to begin testing.

Glickenhaus (2021-23)

#708 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007: Romain Dumas, Olivier Pla, Nathanael Berthon

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Glickenhaus was one of the only two manufacturers to enter a bonafide LMH prototype at the start of the Hypercar era in 2021. As such, it emerged as the primary rival for Toyota, which had been a mainstay of the WEC's top class throughout the LMP1 era.

On track, the SCG 007 proved to be a formidable challenger, scoring an outright podium at Le Mans in 2022. It was also on course for victory at Monza the same year until a turbo failure forced the #708 into retirement.

In all, the American boutique marque raced for three seasons in WEC, although it skipped Asian races at the end of each year and never contested a full campaign. At the end of 2023, Glickenhaus pulled the plug on the programme, citing a lack of external funding to develop the car and keep pace with the influx of new manufacturers that had entered the class that season.

Vanwall (WEC 2023)

#4 Floyd Vanwall Racing Team Vanwall Vandervell 680: Esteban Guerrieri, Tristan Vautier, Ryan Briscoe

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

After the end of his disastrous self-built LMP1 project, veteran team principal Colin Kolles returned to the top echelon of sportscar racing in 2023, having acquired partial trademark rights to the Vanwall brand.

Running a rotating cast of drivers alongside touring car graduate Esteban Guerrieri, including 1997 F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve, the German-owned team secured a best finish of eighth at Sebring, but its campaign was plagued by reliability issues.

Kolles had planned sizeable upgrades to the Vandervelle 680 for 2024, including a change of engine supplier, but the squad’s application for the season was turned down by the championship.

Vanwall has been testing the updated car in recent years, but hasn’t found a way back into Hypercar.

Isotta Fraschini (2024)

#11 Isotta Fraschini Isotta Fraschini Tipo6-C: Antonio Serravalle, Carl Wattana Bennett, Jean-Karl Vernay

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Isotta Fraschini was the third boutique manufacturer to enter Hypercar, but like its predecessors, its tenure proved to be short-lived.

The programme underwent a seismic shift before it had even started, with Duqueine Engineering replacing Vector as its factory team just months ahead of the season opener in Qatar.

The car itself was built at Michelotto and featured an HWA-tuned 3-litre, turbocharged engine. Interestingly, Isotta Fraschini paired the internal combustion unit with a hybrid system rather than opting for a simpler power unit.

The Tipo 6-C showed impressive reliability at Le Mans, with Jean-Karl Vernay, Carl Bennett and Antonio Serravalle finishing 14th on debut. However, the car remained woefully off the pace and, after just five races, the revived Italian brand withdrew from the championship with immediate effect.

Lamborghini (WEC 2024, IMSA 2024-25)

#19 Lamborghini Iron Lynx Lamborghini SC63: Romain Grosjean, Andrea Caldarelli, Matteo Cairoli

Photo by: Emanuele Clivati | AG Photo

While the rapid-fire exits of Glickenhaus, Vanwall and Isotta Fraschini were significant, Lamborghini’s departure marked the first time an established manufacturer had quit the category.

The Volkswagen Group marque raced in the WEC for just a single season in 2024, citing the series’ two-car mandate as the official reason behind its exit. It also entered the Michelin Endurance Cup rounds of the IMSA SportsCar Championship for 2024-25, but put the programme officially on “hold” to focus on its new Temerario GT3 car.

Since then, there has been no official word on efforts to revive the project, and the SC63 appears to be dead in the water.

Lamborghini scored just a single top-10 finish in its sole WEC campaign, with Mirko Bortolotti, Daniil Kvyat and Edoardo Mortara scoring a point at Le Mans. After its partnership with Iron Lynx across the two championships came to an end in 2024, it funded the entire 2025 IMSA Endurance campaign on its own, bringing in Riley as a service provider. However, a fourth-place finish at the Petit Le Mans finale was the best result it could achieve before stepping away from GTP.

Porsche (WEC 2023-25, IMSA 2023-present)

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kévin Estre, Laurens Vanthoor, Matt Campbell

Photo by: FIAWEC - DPPI

Porsche’s decision to exit the WEC’s Hypercar class after 2025 was easily the biggest blow to the new era of sportscar racing, even though the German manufacturer continues to race in IMSA (for now).

The new LMDh ruleset lured the most successful brand at Le Mans back into the WEC, as well as the revived GTP class. After a rocky start, the Mannheim-based operation inched towards the front, winning the 2024 drivers’ title in Hypercar. However, weakening sales and steep losses forced the board to pull out of the WEC’s top class after just three seasons, without adding another victory at Le Mans to its tally.

While Porsche never publicly admitted as much, its frustrations with the Balance of Performance system played a role in the decision, especially after a Le Mans weekend in 2025 in which it executed everything to perfection but still finished second to the winning Ferrari.

Over in IMSA, the VW marque has scored multiple wins in Daytona and Sebring classics, as well as back-to-back GTP titles. But it is widely expected that the company will also wind down its programme after 2027, when its five-year deal with Penske comes to a conclusion.

#35 Alpine Endurance Team Alpine A424: Ferdinand Habsburg, Charles Milesi

Photo by: FIA WEC / DPPI

Alpine entered the Hypercar at the inception of the category in 2021, albeit with a rebadged Rebellion R-13 that was ‘grandfathered’ to run alongside newer and slower LMH prototypes. This allowed the Renault Group brand to get an understanding of the top class and eventually build its own LMDh prototype with factory partner Signatech.

After stepping down to LMP2 in 2023 to focus on the development of the A424, the car finally made its debut in Qatar in 2024. Based on an Oreca chassis and running a V6 turbo hybrid engine, it emerged as a credible contender, especially after Alpine moved the engine maintenance in-house to address initial reliability niggles.

Although the French manufacturer already scored two top-class wins with the grandfathered A480, its purpose-built hypercar claimed its first victory at Fuji in 2025. Alpine also came close to winning races in 2026 and eventually ended the season fifth in the manufacturers’ standings.

But before the 2026 season had started, Renault Group had already announced its decision to wind down the programme as part of wider changes to its motorsport division. Signatech has been holding talks with several manufacturers, most notably Geely, to take over the programme, but such discussions have so far come to nought.

Acura (IMSA 2023-26)

#93 Acura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Renger Van Der Zande, Nick Yelloly, Alex Palou, Kaku Ohta

Photo by: Andreas Beil

Having been an integral part of the DPi era, Acura joined IMSA’s reborn GTP class in 2023, rekindling its rivalry with Cadillac. The ARX-06 enjoyed considerable success in the last four seasons, winning classics like Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours.

But the American arm of Honda failed to secure the title, failing short of beating rivals Cadillac and Porsche. Further, factory partner Meyer Shank was later found to have manipulated tyre pressures at Daytona in 2023, after Honda itself reported the manipulation to authorities. This led to Acura ending its relationship with Meyer Shank in favour of a new deal with Wayne Taylor Racing, only to revert to MSR in 2025 as part of a rejigged programme in which it took greater control of its operations.

There were constant discussions about whether Acura would take the ARX-06 to Le Mans, with direct involvement from the Japanese mothership, particularly after a push from Wayne Taylor. Ultimately, the Le Mans/WEC effort never materialised, with HRC US deciding to halt the LMDh programme entirely after 2026. The decision was triggered by a desire to divert resources to IndyCar, where Honda has received an additional charter to enter a factory car from 2028.

Peugeot (WEC 2022-26)

#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Loic Duval, Malthe Jakobsen, Theo Pourchaire

Photo by: Jakob Ebrey

Peugeot joined midway through the 2022 season with an unconventional hypercar that derived much of its downforce through ground effects. But the design of the car was compromised by late changes to the LMH regulations to allow convergence with IMSA’s LMDh platform. As such, the wingless 9X8 struggled for performance in its early years, prompting Peugeot to introduce a major overhaul at the beginning of 2024.

But the revised car failed to seriously elevate the French manufacturer’s fortunes, with even the Balance of Performance adjustments insufficient to make it competitive against its rivals.

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In the middle of 2025, Peugeot contemplated a clean-sheet design to replace the 9X8, before electing to bring another update to the existing car for 2027.

However, just weeks after the 2026 season ended, and with the evo version in an advanced stage of development, parent company Stellantis announced it is curtailing its entire motorsport division amid mounting financial woes.

Peugeot will hence depart Hypercar with four podiums, one pole position and no wins.

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