Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Kubica joins High Class LMP2 squad for Bahrain WEC races
WEC News

Alpine WEC LMP1 car granted extra year of homologation

By:

Alpine will have the chance to race on in the FIA World Endurance Championship with its Oreca-designed A480 LMP1 car next year. 

Alpine WEC LMP1 car granted extra year of homologation

Friday's World Motor Sport Council approved a proposal for so-called grandfathered P1 machinery to compete against the new-for-2021 breed of Le Mans Hypercars for a second season in '22.

The dispensation that has allowed the Signatech-run Alpine team to race with a Gibson-powered car now known as the Alpine A480 (previously the Rebellion R-13) was initially for this season only. 

The move follows the announcement last week that Renault's Alpine brand will develop a new LMDh prototype out of Oreca's forthcoming LMP2 design in time for the start of the 2024 WEC season.

Alpine stated on the announcement of the LMDh programme that it is evaluating its options for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, while stating that it wants to remain involved in the WEC "in order to best prepare" for the arrival of the new car. 

Signatech boss Philippe Sinault has suggested this year that there is a desire to race on with the A480 next season, while his team and Alpine previously had a long-standing involvement in the LMP2 class of the world series. 

Signatech won the P2 title with an Alpine-badged Oreca chassis in 2016 and 2018/19, as well as taking class honours at the centrepiece Le Mans 24 Hours round of the WEC on three occasions.

The extension of the lifespan of the Oreca P1 car comes at a time when the size of the grid for the Hypercar class in the WEC for next year remans uncertain. 

Toyota will continue its long-standing commitment to the WEC stretching back to the rebirth of the series in 2012, but the extent of the programmes from niche sportscar manufacturer Glickenhaus and Peugeot are not yet clear. 

Glickenhaus has stated that it wants to run only a partial schedule in 2022, while Peugeot is not planning to commit to a start-date for the race programme with its 9X8 LMH until after it begins testing this winter. 

It was also confirmed by the WMSC that testing will be limited in the Hypercar class from next year. This will only apply to cars in their second year of homologation, which means a newcomer such as Peugeot will be allowed unlimited testing. 

shares
comments
Kubica joins High Class LMP2 squad for Bahrain WEC races

Previous article

Kubica joins High Class LMP2 squad for Bahrain WEC races
Load comments
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Kubica joins High Class LMP2 squad for Bahrain WEC races Bahrain
Video Inside
WEC

Kubica joins High Class LMP2 squad for Bahrain WEC races

Iconic Paris-Berlin road race to be revived for experimental cars
General

Iconic Paris-Berlin road race to be revived for experimental cars

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked 24 Hours of Le Mans Prime
Le Mans

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Signatech More from
Signatech
WEC opts against further Hypercar BoP changes for Monza Monza
WEC

WEC opts against further Hypercar BoP changes for Monza

Alpine LMP1 gets hefty weight increase for Spa opener Spa-Francorchamps
WEC

Alpine LMP1 gets hefty weight increase for Spa opener

Alpine reveals LMP1 contender for step up to WEC's top class
WEC

Alpine reveals LMP1 contender for step up to WEC's top class

Trending Today

Alpine WEC LMP1 car granted extra year of homologation
WEC WEC

Alpine WEC LMP1 car granted extra year of homologation

F1 Esports Series Pro Championship drivers and schedule announced
Esports Esports

F1 Esports Series Pro Championship drivers and schedule announced

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade
Formula 1 Formula 1

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade

Red Bull's DTM rivals 'don't stand a chance' in pitstops
DTM DTM

Red Bull's DTM rivals 'don't stand a chance' in pitstops

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked Prime

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Toyota scored its fourth Le Mans 24 Hours victory and a 1-2, with the #7 car of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez beating the #8. But although it looked straightforward from the outside, Toyota faced serious problem that had to be solved with some quick-thinking and ingenuity.

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far Prime

What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far

The new dawn for the FIA World Endurance Championship has arrived at Le Mans, as Hypercars prepare to duel for victory in the world's oldest endurance race. Motorsport.com picks out the 10 things we have learned in the build up to the race.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide Prime

Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide

After a two-month delay due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours is set to get underway with the start of the Hypercar era at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse? Prime

Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse?

One Toyota, normally with the number 7 on the side, always seems to attract the bad luck in the Le Mans 24 Hours. Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez are hoping for a change in fortune this time around, but face significantly more unknowns than in recent years

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow Prime

Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow

Many were quick to dismiss Glickenhaus when the boutique American sportscar firm's entry into the top class of the Le Mans 24 Hours was announced. It's all-new LMH racer, powered by an engine built by a rally specialist, goes in as the underdog against Toyota but the mathematical odds suggest that it has more than just a faint hope of success.

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car Prime

How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car

The JW Automotive Engineering team won twice at the Le Mans 24 Hours with ageing Fords and was considered the heavy favourite to add more victories to its tally after partnering with Porsche. But despite being armed with the all-conquering 917, this formidable combination was never as successful in real life as on the big screen.

Le Mans
Aug 15, 2021
Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio Prime

Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio

Having twice missed out on Formula 1 and reinvented himself as a touring car driver, Jose Maria Lopez has had a rocky ride to becoming a four-time world champion. One more would put him level with his nation's favourite son, but there's another prize he would value far more than the honour of matching Juan Manuel Fangio's tally.

WEC
Aug 14, 2021
The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial Prime

The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial

OPINION: After 24 Le Mans 24 Hours participations, 50-year-old Emmanuel Collard will be absent from the grid this year, stuck at the mercy of his gold driver grading. But, while he's not motivated by breaking start records, the French veteran is determined to return to the field next year.

WEC
Jul 24, 2021

Latest news

Alpine WEC LMP1 car granted extra year of homologation
WEC WEC

Alpine WEC LMP1 car granted extra year of homologation

Kubica joins High Class LMP2 squad for Bahrain WEC races
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Kubica joins High Class LMP2 squad for Bahrain WEC races

Rast, Muller join Audi's LMDh programme for 2023
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

Rast, Muller join Audi's LMDh programme for 2023

Alpine reveals two-car LMDh Hypercar entry in WEC from 2024
WEC WEC

Alpine reveals two-car LMDh Hypercar entry in WEC from 2024

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.