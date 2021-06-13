Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Portimao WEC: Alpine beats Toyotas to maiden pole
WEC / Algarve News

Alpine expects fuel mileage disadvantage for full WEC season

By:

Alpine has conceded that it will have to live with its inability to match the fuel mileage of the new Le Mans Hypercars through the 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship season.

Alpine expects fuel mileage disadvantage for full WEC season

The French manufacturer claimed pole position for Sunday's Portimao 8 Hours WEC round with its Alpine A480-Gibson grandfathered LMP1 car, but is facing the prospect of having to make at least one extra pitstop in the race. 

Signatech boss Philippe Sinault, whose team runs the Alpine WEC programme, had argued after the Spa series opener in May for a change to the Balance of Performance to equate the stint length of the A480 and the LMH machinery.

There has been no change for the Portimao fixture in Portugal and Alpine has been told by the rule makers that its problem will not be addressed. 

"We are blocked because they are not going to change the BoP," Sinault told Motorsport.com. "We know we have to live with this issue."

The Alpine is not able to use the full amount of energy allocated to it under the BoP because the fuel tank of the Oreca P1 design that formerly raced as the Rebellion R-13 is not big enough. 

This is because the car was developed around the Oreca 07 LMP2 monocoque and therefore has a P2-sized fuel tank of 75 litres. 

This meant the car had to stop two laps earlier than Toyota's new LMH contender, the GR010 Hybrid, at Spa and therefore needed to make one more fuel stop. 

Thierry Bouvet, technical director of series promoter the Automobile Club de l'Ouest, explained that it would not be correct to reduce the stint length of the LMH machinery to bring the Alpine onto a par with them. 

"It would seem unfair to reduce the laps for LMHs because the stint length has been defined in the regulations for probably two years," he said. 

"It is important to remember that the Alpine is a grandfathered car and there is a limit to which we can play."

The stint length for the new Hypercar class is based on the cars achieving 12 laps between pitstops around the 8.47-mile Circuit de la Sarthe at Le Mans. 

The Rebellion typically managed 11 laps per stint at the Le Mans 24 Hours last year. 

Pole winner Matthieu Vaxiviere outlined a hope that Signatech will be able to use strategy to overcome its fuel-mileage deficit in the eight-hour race at the Algarve circuit near Portimao. 

"Maybe with strategy and full course yellows we will can manage it — we have a great team for strategy," he said. 

Sinault added that Signatch is "working on a way to manage the situation". 

"For sure we can improve a little bit and then maybe we can work the ACO and the FIA [which jointly write the WEC regulations] to find a good compromise," he said. 

The WEC 8 Hours of Portimao starts on Sunday June 13 at 11:00 local time (GMT +1) and will be streamed live on Motorsport.tv.

shares
comments

Related video

Portimao WEC: Alpine beats Toyotas to maiden pole

Previous article

Portimao WEC: Alpine beats Toyotas to maiden pole
Load comments

Trending

1
IndyCar

Detroit IndyCar: Ericsson scores first win, Power robbed

11h
2
World Superbike

Misano WSBK: Rea smashes lap record for third pole of 2021

23h
3
WEC

Portimao WEC: Alpine beats Toyotas to maiden pole

15h
4
WEC

Alpine expects fuel mileage disadvantage for full WEC season

35min
5
Supercars

Pizza Hut joins Supercars grid

Latest news
Alpine expects fuel mileage disadvantage for full WEC season
WEC

Alpine expects fuel mileage disadvantage for full WEC season

35m
Portimao WEC: Alpine beats Toyotas to maiden pole
Video Inside
WEC

Portimao WEC: Alpine beats Toyotas to maiden pole

15h
Portimao WEC: United LMP2 leads Alpine in final practice
Video Inside
WEC

Portimao WEC: United LMP2 leads Alpine in final practice

18h
Charting 100 world championship sportscar starts for Toyota Prime
WEC

Charting 100 world championship sportscar starts for Toyota

18h
Portimao WEC: LMP2s fastest again in FP2, di Resta quickest
Video Inside
WEC

Portimao WEC: LMP2s fastest again in FP2, di Resta quickest

23h
Latest videos
WEC: Portugal - Alpine on pole 01:08
WEC
14h

WEC: Portugal - Alpine on pole

WEC: United LMP2 leads Alpine in final practice 00:41
WEC
16h

WEC: United LMP2 leads Alpine in final practice

WEC: Scherer to miss Portimao after positive COVID test 00:39
WEC
Jun 11, 2021

WEC: Scherer to miss Portimao after positive COVID test

WEC: Glickenhaus hypercar 00:45
WEC
Jun 10, 2021

WEC: Glickenhaus hypercar "100 percent ready" for Portimao debut

Race Engineer: Giuliano Salvi 01:31
WEC
Jun 10, 2021

Race Engineer: Giuliano Salvi

Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Portimao WEC: Alpine beats Toyotas to maiden pole Algarve
Video Inside
WEC

Portimao WEC: Alpine beats Toyotas to maiden pole

Portimao WEC: United LMP2 leads Alpine in final practice Algarve
Video Inside
WEC

Portimao WEC: United LMP2 leads Alpine in final practice

Charting 100 world championship sportscar starts for Toyota Prime
WEC

Charting 100 world championship sportscar starts for Toyota

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Charting 100 world championship sportscar starts for Toyota Prime

Charting 100 world championship sportscar starts for Toyota

This weekend's Portimao 8 Hours round of the FIA World Endurance Championship marks the 100th world champion prototype start for Toyota. Here are the major milestones on the road to three figures since the earliest low-key days of its entry into the Group C arena nearly 40 years ago.

WEC
18h
The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing Prime

The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing

Most of the column inches after the World Endurance Championship's opener were centred around the relative pace of the Hypercar class and the LMP2s, but there's another question that needs addressing in order for the new division to have a successful future

WEC
May 7, 2021
How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era Prime

How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era

Amid concerns that the new Hypercar class would be upstaged on debut by the spec LMP2 machines at Spa, Toyota delivered the pole and victory that the vast majority of observers expected. But neither car had a clean run, which gave the grandfathered Alpine LMP1 an unexpected shot at glory.

WEC
May 4, 2021
What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era Prime

What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era

A slim field of three cars will be entered in the Hypercar class for the first round of the World Endurance Championship's post-LMP1 age. But there are plenty of reasons for optimism with the new wave of manufacturer entries and competing class philosophies just around the corner

WEC
Apr 29, 2021
How Aston Martin scaled new heights in the Prodrive era Prime

How Aston Martin scaled new heights in the Prodrive era

The 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship kicks off at Spa this weekend, but for the first time since its 2012 inception there will be no factory-run Aston Martins in the GTE Pro class. That's especially notable because as a works entity, the Prodrive era of Aston Martin Racing that began in 2005 has been a success from the very start.

WEC
Apr 27, 2021
How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname Prime

How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname

Sportscar racing lost one of it's greatest talents 20 years ago today when Bob Wollek was knocked from his bicycle prior to the Sebring 12 Hours. The enigmatic Frenchman never won the Le Mans 24 Hours, but many still remember today why 'Brilliant Bob' became a legend

WEC
Mar 16, 2021
How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy Prime

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy

Ferrari's planned return to the top category at the Le Mans 24 Hours has further heightened anticipation for the 2023 race. Few concrete details are currently known, but already it has a high-profile superstar angling for involvement, which would make a refreshing change

WEC
Mar 5, 2021
Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile Prime

Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile

Making a return to top-flight sportscar racing after 50 years away, Ferrari will enter the Le Mans Hypercar ranks in 2023. The Italian marque denies the link with Formula 1's new cost cap that frees up resources, but it's certainly no coincidence...

WEC
Feb 25, 2021

Trending Today

Detroit IndyCar: Ericsson scores first win, Power robbed
IndyCar IndyCar

Detroit IndyCar: Ericsson scores first win, Power robbed

Misano WSBK: Rea smashes lap record for third pole of 2021
World Superbike World Superbike

Misano WSBK: Rea smashes lap record for third pole of 2021

Portimao WEC: Alpine beats Toyotas to maiden pole
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Portimao WEC: Alpine beats Toyotas to maiden pole

Alpine expects fuel mileage disadvantage for full WEC season
WEC WEC

Alpine expects fuel mileage disadvantage for full WEC season

Pizza Hut joins Supercars grid
Supercars Supercars

Pizza Hut joins Supercars grid

Path Valley Speedway report 2001-09-15
Sprint Sprint

Path Valley Speedway report 2001-09-15

Isle of Man TT to be shown live for the first time in 2022
Road racing Road racing

Isle of Man TT to be shown live for the first time in 2022

Moto3 rider Dupasquier dies after Mugello qualifying crash
Video Inside
Moto3 Moto3

Moto3 rider Dupasquier dies after Mugello qualifying crash

Latest news

Alpine expects fuel mileage disadvantage for full WEC season
WEC WEC

Alpine expects fuel mileage disadvantage for full WEC season

Portimao WEC: Alpine beats Toyotas to maiden pole
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Portimao WEC: Alpine beats Toyotas to maiden pole

Portimao WEC: United LMP2 leads Alpine in final practice
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Portimao WEC: United LMP2 leads Alpine in final practice

Charting 100 world championship sportscar starts for Toyota Prime
WEC WEC

Charting 100 world championship sportscar starts for Toyota

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.