Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Ferrari estimates 5000km covered by new Hypercar in testing Next / JOTA strategy spoiled by lack of Fuji full-course yellows
WEC / Fuji News

Alpine's Lapierre deflated by two-lap deficit to Toyota

Alpine driver Nicolas Lapierre says he is disappointed to finish so far behind Toyota in last weekend’s Fuji FIA World Endurance Championship event.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Alpine's Lapierre deflated by two-lap deficit to Toyota

On the WEC’s first visit to Japan since 2019, Toyota’s pair of GR010 Hybrids were a cut above the opposition, finishing two laps ahead of the Alpine A480-Gibson shared by Lapierre, Andre Negrao and Matthieu Vaxiviere.

Alpine’s grandfathered LMP1 car had taken a Balance of Performance hit, which led Negrao to conclude after Friday practice that the team had no hope of challenging Toyota and that third would be a satisfactory result in the circumstances.

While that target was achieved, despite an early tussle with Peugeot, Lapierre couldn’t hide his frustration at Alpine’s powerlessness to offer even a remote challenge to Toyota in what turned out to be a rare caution-free race.

“The result we expected, but it wasn’t the gap we expected - we’re a bit disappointed to be so far away,” Lapierre told Motorsport.com. “Two laps is quite a lot for a six-hour race. 

“We didn’t have much to do in terms of strategy because nothing happened [with caution periods] and we were much shorter on fuel than Toyota, so there were not many windows open for us. 

“We just tried to survive and do some damage limitation for the championship.”

 

Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe technical director Pascal Vasselon admitted that the two-lap margin over Alpine at the end of the Fuji race exceeded the marque’s expectations.

However, he said the real pace of both the Alpine and the Peugeot 9X8, which was delayed by oil leak issues on both cars, was more impressive than it appeared on paper.

“The BoP is managing the pure performance, and in this sense all cars were pretty close together,” Vasselon said. “Two laps is more than we expected. But our drivers were much more consistent in traffic and much more consistent on tyres.

“The other thing we did is ensure we made one stop less, which we anticipated from the beginning. We made sure we would do six stints exactly and this paid off as well.”

Third place for Alpine means Lapierre, Negrao and Vaxiviere head to the season finale in Bahrain in November level on points with Toyota drivers Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa at the head of the standings.

Lapierre called Toyota the “favourite” for the eight-hour race but vowed to push to the end despite the disappointment of Fuji.

“Bahrain is a track that will suit Toyota because there are a lot of long straights, but it’s still open,” said the Frenchman. “As long as we still have a chance we’ll give everything. 

“We know Toyota is the favourite, as they have been for the whole season, but we have a chance, we are level on points, so we’ll try and fight for it.”

Read Also:

 

shares
comments

Related video

Ferrari estimates 5000km covered by new Hypercar in testing
Previous article

Ferrari estimates 5000km covered by new Hypercar in testing
Next article

JOTA strategy spoiled by lack of Fuji full-course yellows

JOTA strategy spoiled by lack of Fuji full-course yellows
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Fuji struggles put Corvette's Monza win into perspective Fuji
WEC

Fuji struggles put Corvette's Monza win into perspective

Ducati expects further punishment for Rea after Bautista clash Magny-Cours
World Superbike

Ducati expects further punishment for Rea after Bautista clash

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Nicolas Lapierre More from
Nicolas Lapierre
Alpine's Lapierre hopeful of closer Le Mans battle with Toyota
Le Mans

Alpine's Lapierre hopeful of closer Le Mans battle with Toyota

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS Prime
FIA F2

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS

Keating rejoins PR1, takes on double duty for Rolex 24
IMSA

Keating rejoins PR1, takes on double duty for Rolex 24

Signatech More from
Signatech
Ogier drops out of Richard Mille WEC squad, Chatin steps in
WEC

Ogier drops out of Richard Mille WEC squad, Chatin steps in

Kobayashi: Le Mans organisers didn’t want Alpine LMP1 to win 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Kobayashi: Le Mans organisers didn’t want Alpine LMP1 to win

Alpine gets power reduction in late Le Mans BoP change 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Alpine gets power reduction in late Le Mans BoP change

Latest news

Fuji struggles put Corvette's Monza win into perspective
WEC WEC

Fuji struggles put Corvette's Monza win into perspective

Corvette Racing's Nick Tandy says the American marque's struggles in last weekend's FIA World Endurance Championship race at Fuji make the team's success in the preceding Monza round seem all the more special.

Glickenhaus absent from Bahrain WEC entry list
WEC WEC

Glickenhaus absent from Bahrain WEC entry list

Glickenhaus is missing from the entry list for this year’s FIA World Endurance Championship finale in Bahrain, marking its second absence of the 2022 season.

JOTA strategy spoiled by lack of Fuji full-course yellows
WEC WEC

JOTA strategy spoiled by lack of Fuji full-course yellows

JOTA was left to rue a rare lack of full-course yellows or safety car periods in last weekend’s Fuji FIA World Endurance Championship after missing out on LMP2 honours to WRT.

Alpine's Lapierre deflated by two-lap deficit to Toyota
WEC WEC

Alpine's Lapierre deflated by two-lap deficit to Toyota

Alpine driver Nicolas Lapierre says he is disappointed to finish so far behind Toyota in last weekend’s Fuji FIA World Endurance Championship event.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Prime

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its FIA World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Prime

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round

WEC
Jun 1, 2022
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Prime

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.