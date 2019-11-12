WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Interlagos
Tickets
30 Jan
-
01 Feb
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
117 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
23 Apr
-
25 Apr
Next event in
153 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
WEC / Shanghai / Breaking news

Aston Martin "unlucky in two ways" in Shanghai

shares
comments
Aston Martin "unlucky in two ways" in Shanghai
By:
Nov 12, 2019, 3:12 PM

Aston Martin was "unlucky in two ways" with the puncture that cost it a GTE Pro win in last weekend's Shanghai FIA World Endurance Championship round, says Nicki Thiim.

The British marque had been firmly on course for its second class win in a row in China after Fuji winners Nicki Thiim and Marco Sorensen pulled out a 15-second lead over the opposition in the #95 Aston Martin Vantage GTE.

That was until a left-rear puncture for Thiim which triggered a full-course yellow, not only delaying the #95 cr but also allowing all the other cars a cheap pitstop.

Ferrari went on to win, but the #51 car of James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi was later disqualified, handing victory to Porsche duo Kevin Estre and Michael Christensen.

"The sad thing is it happened on the last corner, so I did a whole lap with a flat tyre," Thiim told Motorsport.com. "It only deflated coming into the pitlane so we would have made it. It was a slow puncture which is why I could do a full lap at reasonable pace.

"What killed us was the full-course yellow. So we were unlucky in two ways, that I had to do a full lap with a puncture and then with the FCY."

Read Also:

Thiim was convinced that Sorensen would have been able to maintain the #95 car's advantage to the end without the puncture.

"We screwed Porsche’s strategy a little bit by taking the lead because we were on used tyres for the first stint and they were on new tyres," he explained.

"We had good tyres for the end so I’m pretty sure Marco could have kept the gap."

Thiim and Sorensen had initially gained a major advantage over the GTE Pro field with an early first pitstop, four laps earlier than both Ferraris and the #92 Porsche.

"All weekend the degradation was massively high," said the Dane. "I had a massive drop in the first stint and we pitted, we basically got a big undercut, getting on fresh tyres early.

"You gain two, three seconds a lap compared to the cars on old tyres and I think that’s what gave us a 15-second lead."

The disqualification of the #51 Ferrari promoted the #97 Aston Martin of Alex Lynn and Maxime Martin to third, while Thiim and Sorensen were fourth.

#95 Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR: Marco Sorensen, Nicki Thiim

#95 Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR: Marco Sorensen, Nicki Thiim

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Next article
Davidson's "discipline" vital to JOTA Shanghai win

Previous article

Davidson's "discipline" vital to JOTA Shanghai win

Next article

Opinion: Why the WEC can't celebrate Rebellion's win

Opinion: Why the WEC can't celebrate Rebellion's win
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Event Shanghai
Author Jamie Klein

Race hub

Bahrain

Bahrain

12 Dec - 14 Dec
FP1 Starts in
20 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 12 Dec
Thu 12 Dec
07:00
15:00
FP2
Thu 12 Dec
Thu 12 Dec
11:30
19:30
FP3
Fri 13 Dec
Fri 13 Dec
03:20
11:20
Q1
Fri 13 Dec
Fri 13 Dec
09:00
17:00
Q2
Fri 13 Dec
Fri 13 Dec
09:30
17:30
Race
Sat 14 Dec
Sat 14 Dec
06:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
WRC

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen

2
Formula 1

Why Red Bull had Mercedes beat on Brazil's straights

3
Formula 1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

1h
4
WRC

Citroen ends WRC programme, cites Ogier's exit as reason

Latest videos

Peugeot 908: Sébastien Loeb testing session 02:51
WEC

Peugeot 908: Sébastien Loeb testing session

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - Race highlights 02:59
WEC

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - Race highlights

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - Rebellion Racing celebrates victory 01:46
WEC

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - Rebellion Racing celebrates victory

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - Hour 2 highlights 03:19
WEC

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - Hour 2 highlights

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - Rebellion and Toyota battle for the lead 00:37
WEC

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - Rebellion and Toyota battle for the lead

Latest news

Ginetta can target "big result" in Bahrain
WEC

Ginetta can target "big result" in Bahrain

Toyota adds Laurent, Yamashita to rookie test line-up
WEC

Toyota adds Laurent, Yamashita to rookie test line-up

Opinion: Peugeot news is the shot in the arm WEC needed
WEC

Opinion: Peugeot news is the shot in the arm WEC needed

G-Drive to make WEC return in Bahrain
WEC

G-Drive to make WEC return in Bahrain

Peugeot will return to Le Mans with new hypercar entry
WEC

Peugeot will return to Le Mans with new hypercar entry

Schedule

WEC
  • WEC
  • Formula 1
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.