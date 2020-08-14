WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
FP3 in
02 Hours
:
15 Minutes
:
24 Seconds
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
WEC / Spa-Francorchamps / Breaking news

Aubry, Algarve Pro forced to sit out Spa WEC race

shares
comments
Aubry, Algarve Pro forced to sit out Spa WEC race
By:
Aug 14, 2020, 9:31 AM

Jackie Chan DC Racing driver Gabriel Aubry and the Algarve Pro team will not take part in this weekend's Spa round of the FIA World Endurance Championship after failing COVID-19 tests.

A second positive test undertaken at Spa for Aubry, an LMP2 race winner with the JOTA Sport-run team in the 2018/19 WEC, has ruled him out of the Spa 6 Hours. 

He was initially tested in Paris earlier in the week, the results of which were positive but inconclusive.

Because the Frenchman raced in the Spa European Le Mans Series round last week with the Algarve Pro Racing LMP2 team, the Anglo-Portuguese outfit was forced to self-isolate and undergo COVID tests. 

Three members of the team, including a driver who has so far not been named, recorded positive results. 

Algarve Pro is now in quarantine at its hotel in the locality of Spa and will not be taking part in the sixth round of the 2019/20 WEC season.

It is expected that Aubry will be replaced by Ryan Cullen in Jackie Chan DC Racing's #37 Oreca 07 alongside Ho-Pin Tung and Will Stevens.

Cullen, who is racing with DragonSpeed in the ELMS this year, did not drive in second free practice on Friday morning while he awaits the results of a COVID test. 

All other results of those who were identified as coming into contact with Aubry by the WEC's system of contact tracing came back as negative. 

These were three members of the JOTA team, three technicians from tyre supplier Goodyear and one mechanic from the Rebellion team. 

It has been decided as a precaution that these personnel will have to self-quarantine and have a further test in a few days, which means they will take no part in this weekend's event.

None of the positive cases of COVID-19 have so far developed symptoms. 

Aubry revealed that he had chosen to undergo testing on his own initiative after a friend he had been in contact with contracted the COVID virus. He was only informed of the results of this initial test after he arrived back in Spa. 

Spa WEC: Rebellion, ByKolles outpace Toyota in FP1

Previous article

Spa WEC: Rebellion, ByKolles outpace Toyota in FP1

Next article

Spa WEC: Rebellion stays on top in second practice

Spa WEC: Rebellion stays on top in second practice
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Event Spa-Francorchamps
Drivers Gabriel Aubry
Teams Jota Sport , Algarve Pro Racing Team
Author Gary Watkins

Trending Today

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: KTM's Espargaro tops FP1
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report
46m

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: KTM's Espargaro tops FP1

Live: Follow Spanish Grand Prix practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
59m

Live: Follow Spanish Grand Prix practice as it happens

Vettel to get new F1 chassis after Ferrari finds issue
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel to get new F1 chassis after Ferrari finds issue

Qualifying engine modes set for post-Spanish GP ban
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Qualifying engine modes set for post-Spanish GP ban

Argentina World Superbike round cancelled
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Argentina World Superbike round cancelled

2020 Supercars Darwin Triple Crown session times and preview
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2020 Supercars Darwin Triple Crown session times and preview

Rossi: Marquez knew he was ruining my lap
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: Marquez knew he was ruining my lap

Alonso shunts in Indy 500 practice
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Alonso shunts in Indy 500 practice

Latest news

Spa WEC: Rebellion stays on top in second practice
WEC WEC / Practice report
2m

Spa WEC: Rebellion stays on top in second practice

Aubry, Algarve Pro forced to sit out Spa WEC race
WEC WEC / Breaking news
12m

Aubry, Algarve Pro forced to sit out Spa WEC race

Spa WEC: Rebellion, ByKolles outpace Toyota in FP1
WEC WEC / Practice report

Spa WEC: Rebellion, ByKolles outpace Toyota in FP1

Aubry tests positive for COVID-19, two teams affected
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Aubry tests positive for COVID-19, two teams affected

Trending

1
MotoGP

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: KTM's Espargaro tops FP1

46m
2
Formula 1

Live: Follow Spanish Grand Prix practice as it happens

59m
3
Formula 1

Vettel to get new F1 chassis after Ferrari finds issue

4
Formula 1

Qualifying engine modes set for post-Spanish GP ban

5
World Superbike

Argentina World Superbike round cancelled

Latest videos

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa - Lap of Circuit Spa-Francorchamps 02:29
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa - Lap of Circuit Spa-Francorchamps

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa Trailer 01:01
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa Trailer

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa Teaser Trailer 00:50
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa Teaser Trailer

Spa 1986: Thierry Boutsen post-race interview 01:32
WEC

Spa 1986: Thierry Boutsen post-race interview

Spa 1986: Thierry Boutsen on the misfire 00:23
WEC

Spa 1986: Thierry Boutsen on the misfire

Latest news

Spa WEC: Rebellion stays on top in second practice
WEC

Spa WEC: Rebellion stays on top in second practice

Aubry, Algarve Pro forced to sit out Spa WEC race
WEC

Aubry, Algarve Pro forced to sit out Spa WEC race

Spa WEC: Rebellion, ByKolles outpace Toyota in FP1
WEC

Spa WEC: Rebellion, ByKolles outpace Toyota in FP1

Aubry tests positive for COVID-19, two teams affected
WEC

Aubry tests positive for COVID-19, two teams affected

Toyota prepares to give low-downforce aero Spa debut
WEC

Toyota prepares to give low-downforce aero Spa debut

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.