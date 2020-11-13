Bahrain WEC: Toyotas separated by a tenth in final practice

Brendon Hartley topped the times aboard the #8 Toyota TS050 Hybrid in the opening minutes of the 60-minute session with a 1m43.557s.

The #7 entry with Mike Conway at the wheel was held in the pits for five minutes for a yellow-flag infringement in FP2 and then posted 1m43.659s, just 0.102s slower than the sister car.

It was the second time in the three session of practice that the #8 Toyota had set the pace, despite carrying a 0.54s performance penalty under the LMP1 success handicap system.

Kazuki Nakajima had a brief spin in the #8 Toyota during the session.

Jackie Chan DC Racing led the way in LMP2 courtesy of a 1m48.598s from Will Stevens in the team's Oreca-Gibson 07.

That put the JOTA-run entry a couple of tenths up on the United Autosports Oreca in which Phil Hanson got down to a 1m48.810s.

The Signatech Alpine Oreca took third in the class times with Thomas Laurent, who posted a 1m49.134s.

Antonio Felix da Costa ended up fourth in the Oreca run under the JOTA Sport banner with a 1m49.767s

Porsche led the way in GTE Pro for the first time of the Bahrain meeting.

Michael Christensen ended up fastest in the best of the factory Porsche 911 RSRs with a 1m56.790s laps set early in the session.

That put the Dane nearly a second up on the second-placed Aston Martin Vantage GTE in which Nicki Thiim managed 1m57.709s

James Calado was third fastest for Ferrari to make it three manufacturers in the top three.

The Brit set a 1m57.964s in the best of the AF Corse-run Ferrari 488 GTE Evos.

A 1m58.321s put Maxime Martin fourth in the second Aston.

The GTE Am division was led by the Aston Martin Racing entry in which Ross Gunn posted a 1m57.947s.

Nicklas Nielsen was second in class in the #83 AF-run Ferrari.

Qualifying for the eighth round of the 2019/20 WEC campaign begins at 6:00pm local time.

FP3 results:

