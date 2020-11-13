Bahrain WEC: Toyotas separated by a tenth in final practice
The two Toyotas were separated by one tenth in final practice for the last round of the 2019/20 FIA World Endurance Championship in Bahrain on Saturday.
Brendon Hartley topped the times aboard the #8 Toyota TS050 Hybrid in the opening minutes of the 60-minute session with a 1m43.557s.
The #7 entry with Mike Conway at the wheel was held in the pits for five minutes for a yellow-flag infringement in FP2 and then posted 1m43.659s, just 0.102s slower than the sister car.
It was the second time in the three session of practice that the #8 Toyota had set the pace, despite carrying a 0.54s performance penalty under the LMP1 success handicap system.
Kazuki Nakajima had a brief spin in the #8 Toyota during the session.
Jackie Chan DC Racing led the way in LMP2 courtesy of a 1m48.598s from Will Stevens in the team's Oreca-Gibson 07.
That put the JOTA-run entry a couple of tenths up on the United Autosports Oreca in which Phil Hanson got down to a 1m48.810s.
The Signatech Alpine Oreca took third in the class times with Thomas Laurent, who posted a 1m49.134s.
Antonio Felix da Costa ended up fourth in the Oreca run under the JOTA Sport banner with a 1m49.767s
Porsche led the way in GTE Pro for the first time of the Bahrain meeting.
Michael Christensen ended up fastest in the best of the factory Porsche 911 RSRs with a 1m56.790s laps set early in the session.
That put the Dane nearly a second up on the second-placed Aston Martin Vantage GTE in which Nicki Thiim managed 1m57.709s
James Calado was third fastest for Ferrari to make it three manufacturers in the top three.
The Brit set a 1m57.964s in the best of the AF Corse-run Ferrari 488 GTE Evos.
A 1m58.321s put Maxime Martin fourth in the second Aston.
The GTE Am division was led by the Aston Martin Racing entry in which Ross Gunn posted a 1m57.947s.
Nicklas Nielsen was second in class in the #83 AF-run Ferrari.
Qualifying for the eighth round of the 2019/20 WEC campaign begins at 6:00pm local time.
FP3 results:
|Cla
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|1
|8
| Sébastien Buemi
Kazuki Nakajima
Brendon Hartley
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|LMP1
|32
|1'43.557
|2
|7
| Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|LMP1
|27
|1'43.659
|0.102
|3
|37
| Ho-Pin Tung
Gabriel Aubry
Will Stevens
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|28
|1'48.598
|5.041
|4
|22
| Philip Hanson
Filipe Albuquerque
Paul di Resta
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|24
|1'48.810
|5.253
|5
|36
| Thomas Laurent
Andre Negrao
Pierre Ragues
|Alpine A470
|LMP2
|24
|1'49.134
|5.577
|6
|38
| Roberto Gonzalez
Antonio Felix da Costa
Anthony Davidson
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|25
|1'49.767
|6.210
|7
|47
| Roberto Lacorte
Andrea Belicchi
Giorgio Sernagiotto
|Dallara P217
|LMP2
|29
|1'51.208
|7.651
|8
|29
| Frits van Eerd
Giedo van der Garde
Nyck de Vries
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|27
|1'51.336
|7.779
|9
|92
| Michael Christensen
Kevin Estre
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE PRO
|22
|1'56.790
|13.233
|10
|95
| Marco Sorensen
Nicki Thiim
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE PRO
|22
|1'57.709
|14.152
|11
|98
| Paul Dalla Lana
Richard Westbrook
Ross Gunn
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|25
|1'57.947
|14.390
|12
|51
| James Calado
Daniel Serra
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|26
|1'57.964
|14.407
|13
|97
| Richard Westbrook
Maxime Martin
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE PRO
|23
|1'58.321
|14.764
|14
|83
| François Perrodo
Emmanuel Collard
Nicklas Nielsen
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|26
|1'58.510
|14.953
|15
|71
| Davide Rigon
Miguel Molina
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|27
|1'58.514
|14.957
|16
|91
| Gianmaria Bruni
Richard Lietz
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE PRO
|27
|1'58.552
|14.995
|17
|77
| Christian Ried
Riccardo Pera
Dennis Olsen
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|23
|1'59.012
|15.455
|18
|86
| Michael Wainwright
Alessio Picariello
Benjamin Barker
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|24
|1'59.027
|15.470
|19
|56
| Egidio Perfetti
Larry ten Voorde
Jörg Bergmeister
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|26
|1'59.054
|15.497
|20
|57
| Ben Keating
Dylan Pereira
Jeroen Bleekemolen
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|22
|1'59.208
|15.651
|21
|90
| Salih Yoluc
Charles Eastwood
Jonathan Adam
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|26
|1'59.808
|16.251
|22
|88
| Khaled Al Qubaisi
Jaxon Evans
Marco Holzer
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|28
|1'59.934
|16.377
|23
|62
| Bonamy Grimes
Kei Cozzolino
Colin Noble Jr.
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|27
|2'00.047
|16.490
|24
|54
| Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Giancarlo Fisichella
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|27
|2'00.195
|16.638
