Bahrain WEC: Toyota surges ahead of Peugeot in final practice
Toyota pulled clear of Peugeot and Alpine during final practice for the FIA World Endurance Championship title decider in Bahrain on Friday morning.
Peugeot had set the pace in the Hypercar class on Thursday with its pair of 9X8 LMH cars, but Toyota finished well clear of its French rival in the last on-track session prior to qualifying, locking out the top two spots on the timesheets.
Mike Conway completed a qualifying simulation at the beginning of the 60-minute session that yielded a best time of 1m48.384s, which was a full 1.3s quicker than what Peugeot’s Paul di Resta had managed in much cooler conditions in FP2.
It put the #7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid 0.364s ahead of the sister #8 entry driven by Brendon Hartley, with no other car breaking the 1m49s barrier during the session.
Peugeot ended up more than a second off the pace in FP3, with Gustavo Menezes leading the way in the best of the two 9X8s ahead of teammate Paul di Resta.
Ex-Formula 1 driver di Resta propelled the #93 Peugeot to fourth late in the session, leaving the sole Alpine A480-Gibson last in the five-car field.
However, Alpine did not focus on one-lap pace, with the car’s best time set by Mathieu Vaxiviere six tenths slower than what the Frenchman had managed in second practice on Thursday evening.
The LMP2 honours went to WRT thanks to a 1m51.792s effort from Robin Frijns in the #31 Oreca, with United Autosports ending up just 0.018s adrift in second courtesy of Filipe Albuquerque.
AF Corse’s Pro-Am entry ended up third and another 0.038s adrift with Alessio Rovera at the wheel of the squad’s sole Oreca, while the championship-leading JOTA Oreca ended up fourth in the hands of Will Stevens.
Porsche completed a clean sweep in practice although on this occasion it was the #91 911 RSR-19 that topped the GTE Pro class thanks to a time of 1m57.089s set by Gianmaria Bruni.
Alessandro Pier Guidi finished 0.229s behind in the best of the two Ferrari 488 GTEs, ahead of the sister car driven by Antonio Fuoco.
Pier Guidi’s teammate James Calado suffered a left-rear puncture in the final 15 minutes of practice after he was involved in a slow-speed collision with a GTE Am Porsche while trying to navigate his way through traffic.
The championship-contending #92 Porsche was more than two seconds off the pace in fourth with Kevin Estre driving solo in the session, while Corvette again ended up last with Tommy Milner at the wheel of its C8.R.
Nicolas Leutwiler put the Project 1 Porsche on top in GTE Am ahead of the #54 AF Corse Ferrari of Francesco Castellacci, while Christian Ried finished third in the best of the two Dempsey Proton 911s.
Bahrain WEC - FP3 results:
|Cla
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Time
|Gap
|1
|7
|
Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|HYPERCAR
|1'48.384
|2
|8
|
Sébastien Buemi
Brendon Hartley
Ryo Hirakawa
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|HYPERCAR
|1'48.748
|0.364
|3
|94
|
Loic Duval
Gustavo Menezes
Nico Müller
|Peugeot 9X8
|HYPERCAR
|1'49.535
|1.151
|4
|93
|
Paul di Resta
Mikkel Jensen
Jean-Eric Vergne
|Peugeot 9X8
|HYPERCAR
|1'50.279
|1.895
|5
|36
|
Andre Negrao
Nicolas Lapierre
Matthieu Vaxiviere
|Alpine A480
|HYPERCAR
|1'50.328
|1.944
|6
|31
|
Sean Gelael
Robin Frijns
René Rast
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'51.792
|3.408
|7
|22
|
Philip Hanson
Filipe Albuquerque
Will Owen
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'51.810
|3.426
|8
|83
|
François Perrodo
Nicklas Nielsen
Alessio Rovera
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'51.848
|3.464
|9
|38
|
Roberto Gonzalez
Antonio Felix da Costa
Will Stevens
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'51.973
|3.589
|10
|10
|
Renger van der Zande
Ryan Cullen
Sébastien Bourdais
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'51.988
|3.604
|11
|9
|
Robert Kubica
Louis Deletraz
Lorenzo Colombo
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'52.151
|3.767
|12
|44
|
Miro Konopka
Mathias Beche
Richard Bradley
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'52.260
|3.876
|13
|28
|
Oliver Rasmussen
Ed Jones
Jonathan Aberdein
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'52.382
|3.998
|14
|41
|
Rui Andrade
Ferdinand Habsburg
Norman Nato
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'52.677
|4.293
|15
|35
|
Jean Baptiste Lahaye
Matthieu Lahaye
François Heriau
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'53.506
|5.122
|16
|23
|
Alex Lynn
Oliver Jarvis
Josh Pierson
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'53.885
|5.501
|17
|1
|
Lilou Wadoux
Paul-Loup Chatin
Charles Milesi
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'54.403
|6.019
|18
|45
|
Steven Thomas
James Allen
Rene Binder
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'54.523
|6.139
|19
|34
|
Jakub Smiechowski
Alex Brundle
Esteban Gutierrez
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'54.623
|6.239
|20
|91
|
Gianmaria Bruni
Richard Lietz
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE PRO
|1'57.089
|8.705
|21
|51
|
Alessandro Pier Guidi
James Calado
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|1'57.318
|8.934
|22
|52
|
Miguel Molina
Antonio Fuoco
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|1'57.699
|9.315
|23
|92
|
Michael Christensen
Kevin Estre
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE PRO
|1'59.814
|11.430
|24
|64
|
Tommy Milner
Nick Tandy
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R
|LMGTE PRO
|2'00.005
|11.621
|25
|46
|
Matteo Cairoli
Mikkel Pedersen
Nicolas Leutwiler
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|2'00.079
|11.695
|26
|54
|
Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Nick Cassidy
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|2'00.356
|11.972
|27
|77
|
Christian Ried
Sebastian Priaulx
Harry Tincknell
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|2'00.372
|11.988
|28
|56
|
PJ Hyett
Gunnar Jeannette
Ben Barnicoat
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|2'00.552
|12.168
|29
|33
|
Ben Keating
Henrique Chaves Jr.
Marco Sorensen
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|2'00.577
|12.193
|30
|85
|
Rahel Frey
Michelle Gatting
Sarah Bovy
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|2'01.062
|12.678
|31
|86
|
Michael Wainwright
Riccardo Pera
Benjamin Barker
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|2'01.380
|12.996
|32
|21
|
Simon Mann
Christoph Ulrich
Toni Vilander
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|2'01.409
|13.025
|33
|777
|
Satoshi Hoshino
Tomonobu Fujii
Charlie Fagg
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|2'01.600
|13.216
|34
|71
|
Franck Dezoteux
Pierre Ragues
Gabriel Aubry
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|2'01.805
|13.421
|35
|88
|
Fred Poordad
Patrick Lindsey
Jan Heylen
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|2'01.877
|13.493
|36
|60
|
Claudio Schiavoni
Matteo Cressoni
Giancarlo Fisichella
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|2'02.346
|13.962
|37
|98
|
Paul Dalla Lana
David Pittard
Nicki Thiim
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|2'02.386
|14.002
|View full results
