Cadillac: Austin our best chance of a podium in WEC 2024

Cadillac driver Alex Lynn believes that the US marque has its best chance of the season of making it onto the World Endurance Championship podium at Austin this weekend.

The Briton expressed confidence that the Caddy V-Series.R LMDh run by Chip Ganassi Racing he shares with Earl Bamber can post its most competitive showing this year after qualifying third behind two Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercars.

Asked by Motorsport.com if he thinks Cadillac is closer to the pace than at any time this season in the WEC, he replied: “I think we are.

“Our long-run pace is up there with Ferrari and Toyota.

“I say yes with caution because in previous races we’ve seen good pace over a stint in practice and then it hasn’t worked out that way in the race.

“But we feel very good about the race: the car has a good flow about it, and we can brake late and overtake.

“Our straightline speed seems good, better than at Interlagos [in July], which is important, big time.”

#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Alex Lynn Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Lynn stated that it was time Cadillac “nailed a good result” in the WEC this year after qualifying in the top four in the previous three races.

The solo Ganassi entry’s best result came with fourth place first time out at Qatar in March which was lost when the car was disqualified as the strakes on the rear diffuser were found to be higher than was homologated and misaligned as the result of manufacturing irregularities.

That means the Cadillac’s top result of the season so far came at the Le Mans 24 Hours when Lynn, Bamber and Alex Palou, who joined them for the double-points WEC round, ended up seventh.

“We want to have a raceday we can be proud of; we haven’t done that this season.”

Lynn’s third place on the grid behind factory Ferrari driver Antonio Giovinazzi and Robert Kubica in the 499P run as a satellite entry by the factory AF Corse team came after he went for a second run in the Hyperpole session.

He initially set 1m50.836s before getting down to 1m50.680s to jump up from fifth.

Lynn admitted that he was “happy with my lap until I saw that the Ferrari had done 1m50.3s”.

“I did a cool down lap and threw everything I had at it, full risk, and luckily found about a tenth and a half,” he said.

The Lone Star Le Mans six-hour race at Austin kicks off at 13:00 local time in Texas.