Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Peugeot happy to prove speed of new hypercar on Monza WEC debut Next / WEC plans extra European race before Le Mans on 2023 calendar
WEC News

Cadillac close to finalising drivers for 2023 WEC, IMSA programmes

Cadillac is close to finalising the driver line-up for its twin assaults on the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with its new LMDh prototype.

Gary Watkins
By:
Cadillac close to finalising drivers for 2023 WEC, IMSA programmes

Laura Klauser, who heads up the LMDh project in her role as General Motors sportscar programme manager, revealed that Cadillac is “almost there” in putting together the seven-strong driver roster for the one WEC car and the two that will race in IMSA.

“We don’t have all the contracts in place; we just need to sort out the last little details,” Klauser told Motorsport.com.

She refused to name any drivers, but conceded that it is likely that many of those already on the books of the Ganassi and Action Express IMSA squads, which have been announced as the Cadillac factory LMDh teams next season, will be part of the programme.

Alex Lynn, Earl Bamber and Sebastien Bourdais are all known to have joined Ganassi for this year on long-term contracts.

Asked if drivers who’d signed extended deals would move over to the LMDh programme, Klauser replied: “That would make sense, wouldn’t it?”

The fourth full-timer at Ganassi is Renger van der Zande, while Pipo Derani and Olivier Pla are the IMSA regulars at Action Express.

The drivers will be contracted to their respective teams, but will be known as Cadillac factory drivers.

Confirmation that Ganassi will run the WEC programme and a single car in IMSA alongside Action Express Racing is set to be the next announcement from Cadillac.

A reveal of the driver line-up appears likely to follow after that.

Lynn and Bamber are understood to be in line to join the three-strong WEC line-up, while US-based Frenchman Bourdais seems set to race Ganassi’s IMSA car alongside van der Zande.

Read Also:

Bamber gave the Caddy LMDh hybrid prototype, which currently goes under the working name Project GTP Hypercar, its first test last week.

The car developed in conjunction with Dallara in Italy ran for two days at an undisclosed venue in the USA. Klauser would only say that the test took place at a proper race circuit that wasn’t on the IMSA schedule.

The closely-cropped photograph from the test released by Cadillac offered few clues to the location of the shakedown, but Putnam Park in Indiana appears the most likely venue.

The Caddy ran for two days last Thursday and Friday, with Klauser expressing satisfaction with the results.

“Considering we were able to run both days and achieve some longer runs, we are calling it a huge success,” she said.

She confirmed that first Caddy LMDh will begin testing in earnest this week at Sebring when the car is joining one of the Porsche 963s run by Porsche Penske Motorsport over multiple days.

It is undecided whether the Cadillac will test in Europe prior to the WEC campaign next year, Klauser revealed.

“We would like to do some testing in Europe, but it is difficult to figure out where that is going to be and how we are going to shuffle the cars to have one available, so we don’t have anything firmed up yet,” she said.

“We are trying to figure out how to place everything in our limited calendar to achieve all our goals.”

Earl Bamber testing the Cadillac LMDh GTP

Earl Bamber testing the Cadillac LMDh GTP

Photo by: Cadillac Communications

shares
comments
Peugeot happy to prove speed of new hypercar on Monza WEC debut
Previous article

Peugeot happy to prove speed of new hypercar on Monza WEC debut
Next article

WEC plans extra European race before Le Mans on 2023 calendar

WEC plans extra European race before Le Mans on 2023 calendar
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Peugeot open to supplying customer 9X8 Le Mans Hypercars Monza
WEC

Peugeot open to supplying customer 9X8 Le Mans Hypercars

WEC plans extra European race before Le Mans on 2023 calendar
WEC

WEC plans extra European race before Le Mans on 2023 calendar

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans Prime
Le Mans

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

Cadillac Racing More from
Cadillac Racing
Cadillac plans multiple cars for Le Mans, one-car attack for WEC 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Cadillac plans multiple cars for Le Mans, one-car attack for WEC

Cadillac reveals 2023 LMDh racer for WEC and IMSA programmes
WEC

Cadillac reveals 2023 LMDh racer for WEC and IMSA programmes

Cadillac pulls out of Pirelli World Challenge
SRO America

Cadillac pulls out of Pirelli World Challenge

Latest news

Peugeot open to supplying customer 9X8 Le Mans Hypercars
WEC WEC

Peugeot open to supplying customer 9X8 Le Mans Hypercars

Underdog LMP2 teams Vector, Inter Europol shine at Monza
WEC WEC

Underdog LMP2 teams Vector, Inter Europol shine at Monza

WEC plans extra European race before Le Mans on 2023 calendar
WEC WEC

WEC plans extra European race before Le Mans on 2023 calendar

Cadillac close to finalising drivers for 2023 WEC, IMSA programmes
WEC WEC

Cadillac close to finalising drivers for 2023 WEC, IMSA programmes

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Prime

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its FIA World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Prime

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round

WEC
Jun 1, 2022
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Prime

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring Prime

How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring

Toyota’s stranglehold on the FIA World Endurance Championship ended at the 2022 opener at Sebring, but all accusing eyes were on the Balance of Performance system as the key to the shake-up. Here's how it unfolded, to see Alpine celebrating under a stormy sky having blown away the defending champions...

WEC
Mar 21, 2022
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Prime

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Team Penske is gearing up for its role in running Porsche’s LMDh programme from 2023 by entering this year's World Endurance Championship with an LMP2 car. Although the team is considering 2022 as a season to learn, it is no less serious about winning than ever - which should make the already fiercely competitive class even more so

WEC
Mar 17, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.