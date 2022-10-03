Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Watch Fuji Full Access: Episode 2
WEC News

Cadillac reveals Chip Ganassi WEC LMDh line-up for 2023

Cadillac has revealed the driver line-up for its attack on the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2023 with its new LMDh prototype.

Gary Watkins
By:
Cadillac reveals Chip Ganassi WEC LMDh line-up for 2023

The solo Cadillac V-LMDh to be run by Chip Ganassi Racing, whose position as the marque’s WEC entrant was finally confirmed, will be raced in the seven-round series in 2023 by Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and Richard Westbrook.

Two-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Bamber and Lynn, a class winner at the French enduro, are moving across from Ganassi’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship line-up, which they joined at the start of this year on long-term contracts.

Westbrook, meanwhile, returns to the team with which he raced a Ford in the GT Le Mans class of the North American series in 2016-19.

The sportscar stalwart moved back to the prototype ranks this year in IMSA with the JDC-Miller MotorSports Cadillac squad.

Rory Harvey, vice-president of global Cadillac, said: “We look forward to new challenges by entering the V-LMDh in the WEC.

“Bringing together a world-class team of drivers is paramount to our success next year and Cadillac has accomplished that.”

The announcement follows last week’s reveal of the Cadillac’s two-car attack in IMSA next year with the V-LMDh, which will be masterminded by the Ganassi and Action Express Racing squads.

Earl Bamber testing the Cadillac LMDh GTP

Earl Bamber testing the Cadillac LMDh GTP

Photo by: Cadillac Communications

Monday’s statement revealed that the three WEC drivers will be part of the line-up across the two teams at January’s Rolex 24 at Daytona, the opening round of the next year’s IMSA series.

Cadillac is expected to be represented by more than one V-LMDh at the double-points WEC round at Le Mans next June.

Laura Klauser, who heads up the LMDh project in her role as Cadillac parent General Motors' sportscar programme manager, has stated an intent for the American marque to make additional entries for the French enduro and a hope that there will be multiple Cadillacs on the grid.

Bamber described the chance to go for a third Le Mans victory as “really exciting”.

“The WEC gives us the opportunity to race at the world’s biggest race, which is Le Mans, the crown jewel of sports car racing,” said Bamber.

“I’ve been lucky enough to win it before and it’s obviously a huge goal for Cadillac and everyone at Chip Ganassi Racing.

Westbrook said: “After four really good years at Chip Ganassi Racing, I’ve got so many friends there and I’ve always dreamt to come back one day.

“It just worked so well between 2016 and 2019, and I’m delighted we found a route to come together again.

"I can’t wait, it’s an exciting era in sportscar racing right now and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Watch Fuji Full Access: Episode 2
Previous article

Watch Fuji Full Access: Episode 2
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
WRT to make BMW GT3 switch, MotoGP legend Rossi among those testing
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

WRT to make BMW GT3 switch, MotoGP legend Rossi among those testing

WEC 2023 calendar expands to seven rounds, Portimao returns
WEC

WEC 2023 calendar expands to seven rounds, Portimao returns

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Prime
General

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Latest news

Cadillac reveals Chip Ganassi WEC LMDh line-up for 2023
WEC WEC

Cadillac reveals Chip Ganassi WEC LMDh line-up for 2023

Cadillac has revealed the driver line-up for its attack on the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2023 with its new LMDh prototype.

Watch Fuji Full Access: Episode 2
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Watch Fuji Full Access: Episode 2

The latest peek behind the scenes in the FIA World Endurance Championship resumes with the second episode from the Fuji round.

WEC 2023 calendar expands to seven rounds, Portimao returns
WEC WEC

WEC 2023 calendar expands to seven rounds, Portimao returns

The FIA World Endurance Championship will expand to seven rounds next year with an additional race at Portimao in April.

Who will race in WEC and IMSA with LMDh/LMH cars in 2023?
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Who will race in WEC and IMSA with LMDh/LMH cars in 2023?

Sportscar racing is set to enter a new golden era from 2023, with new rules bringing back much needed life to a motorsport discipline that has been moribund in recent years. Here’s the full list of manufacturers who are building cars to LMDh and Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) regulations.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Prime

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its FIA World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Prime

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round

WEC
Jun 1, 2022
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Prime

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.