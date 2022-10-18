Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Muller to make Peugeot debut in Bahrain WEC finale Next / The teenage Le Mans record-breaker who could start a new trend
WEC News

Corvette reveals 2023 WEC GTE Am entry for Catsburg, Keating

Corvette Racing will contest the FIA World Endurance Championship next year in the GTE Am class, with Nicky Catsburg and Ben Keating confirmed as drivers.

Gary Watkins
By:
Corvette reveals 2023 WEC GTE Am entry for Catsburg, Keating

The American manufacturer will field a solo C8.R in what will be the WEC’s sole remaining GT class for 2023 after the axing of the GTE Pro division in which it is competing this year.

Catsburg moves into a full-time seat after three seasons driving for Corvette in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship's long-distance endurance events, while top bronze-rated driver Keating, who currently leads the GTE Am points, will make the move from the TF Sport Aston Martin squad.

A third member of the team, most likely a silver-ranked driver, will be revealed at a later date.

Catsburg said that he is “super-happy and proud that I can call myself a full-time Corvette driver”, which he described as his goal since joining the team in 2020.

Keating, who owns a chain of car dealerships, revealed that he’d had the ambition “to race a Corvette for a long time and have been chipping away to make this happen because I want to race what I sell”.

 

The move into GTE Am was described by Corvette as a “transitioning”, which hints at its forthcoming involvement in customer racing when its GT3 car comes on stream in 2024.

Next season marks the final year of eligibility for the GTE version of the C8.R before the WEC moves to a pro-am GT3 formula for 2024.

One car in IMSA, GT3 development continues

Alongside its WEC programme, Corvette will continue to field a single C8.R modified to race against GT3 machinery in IMSA's GT Daytona Pro class in 2023.

Full-timers Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor, who finished runner-up in the class this year, will be joined by Tommy Milner for the Rolex 24 at Daytona, Sebring 12 Hours and Petit Le Mans.

There will be no second C8.R for the Rolex 24 as there was at the start of the current season.

Milner, who is sharing Corvette's WEC GTE Pro entry with Nick Tandy this year, will also spearhead development of the new Corvette Z06 GT3.R, which ran for the first time last month at GM’s Milford proving ground.

The test programme then moved on to Mid-Ohio this month for running on a proper race circuit.

Laura Klauser, GM sportscar programmme manager said: “We learned a great deal this year about running dual programmes in both IMSA and the FIA WEC – all of which will benefit the Corvette brand going forward.

“In IMSA, we will return to GTD Pro against a very competitive group of manufacturers while laying the groundwork for the Corvette Z06 GT3.R.

“Similarly, Corvette Racing’s FIA WEC programme allows us the opportunity to continue growing the global presence of Corvette in a world championship.”

Tandy set to return to Porsche

Corvette's announcement of its 2023 plans makes no mention of Tandy, who joined the marque ahead of the 2021 season.

His absence appears to provide the final confirmation that he will leave Corvette to return to Porsche, with which he won the Le Mans 24 Hours overall in 2015 in the middle of an eight-year stint as a factory driver.

Porsche has so far announced eight drivers for its two Penske-run programmes with the 963 LMDh across the WEC and IMSA, which leaves two full-time vacancies.

 

shares
comments

Related video

Muller to make Peugeot debut in Bahrain WEC finale
Previous article

Muller to make Peugeot debut in Bahrain WEC finale
Next article

The teenage Le Mans record-breaker who could start a new trend

The teenage Le Mans record-breaker who could start a new trend
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Muller to make Peugeot debut in Bahrain WEC finale Bahrain
WEC

Muller to make Peugeot debut in Bahrain WEC finale

Cadillac targets three LMDh entries at 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours
Le Mans

Cadillac targets three LMDh entries at 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Prime
General

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Corvette Racing More from
Corvette Racing
Fuji struggles put Corvette's Monza win into perspective Fuji
WEC

Fuji struggles put Corvette's Monza win into perspective

Corvette can overcome lack of Fuji one-lap pace - Tandy Fuji
WEC

Corvette can overcome lack of Fuji one-lap pace - Tandy

Corvette Racing aims for third straight VIR win VIR
IMSA

Corvette Racing aims for third straight VIR win

Latest news

Marko: De Vries should be AlphaTauri F1's team leader in 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: De Vries should be AlphaTauri F1's team leader in 2023

Red Bull's Helmut Marko believes AlphaTauri hire Nyck de Vries will be the team's leader from the start of his 2023 Formula 1 debut season, despite his rookie status.

Mahindra and Abt operating as a four-car Formula E team, says Biermaier
Formula E Formula E

Mahindra and Abt operating as a four-car Formula E team, says Biermaier

Abt Sportsline chief Thomas Biermaier feels his squad and Mahindra Racing are operating as a four-car team as they gear up to compete in Formula E’s Gen3 era together in 2023.

Force Indy to back Rowe’s graduation to USF Pro 2000
Indy Lights Indy Lights

Force Indy to back Rowe’s graduation to USF Pro 2000

Force Indy will sponsor two entries in the IndyCar ladder system in 2023, sponsoring Ernie Francis Jr.'s Indy Lights program and backing Myles Rowe's move up to what was previously known as Indy Pro 2000.

How carbon fibre technology is shaping F1’s new era
Formula 1 Formula 1

How carbon fibre technology is shaping F1’s new era

Carbon fibre may have been ubiquitous on Formula 1 cars for more than 40 years, but it would be wrong to say it’s an area of technology that ever stands still.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Prime

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its FIA World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Prime

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round

WEC
Jun 1, 2022
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Prime

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.