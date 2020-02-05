WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
23 Apr
-
25 Apr
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / COTA / Breaking news

Magnussen, Rockenfeller get Corvette WEC drives

Tickets
shares
comments
Magnussen, Rockenfeller get Corvette WEC drives
By:
Feb 5, 2020, 2:17 PM

Corvette Racing has announced Jan Magnussen and Mike Rockenfeller will drive its solo C8.R for both the COTA and Sebring FIA World Endurance Championship rounds.

Magnussen was a mainstay of Corvette's IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and Le Mans 24 Hours line-ups until he was dropped at the end of 2019 in favour of Jordan Taylor.

Likewise, Audi factory driver Rockenfeller had been a regular for the American brand in the long-distance IMSA races since 2016 and also was part of Corvette's Le Mans assault for the last two years alongside his DTM duties.

However, a clash between the French endurance classic and the DTM's planned visit to Anderstorp ruled the German driver out of his role this year, Nicky Catsburg taking his place.

Corvette however has handed both men a reprieve by naming them with their one-off WEC entries in this month's Lone Star Le Mans race at Austin and next month's Sebring 1000 Miles.

Magnussen wrote on Twitter: "I'm very happy to be back with @TeamChevy at @COTA and @sebringraceway with the mid-engine Corvette C8.R.

"Even in early testing, I was very impressed with the level of engineering and performance of the C8.R. I'm excited to drive it again, now in race conditions."

It means none of Corvette's regular drivers will have to pull double duty at Sebring, with the eight-hour WEC race taking place the day before IMSA's 12-hour event.

The mid-engined C8.R made its race debut last month in the Rolex 24 at Daytona, the first round of the new IMSA season. 

Taylor, Antonio Garcia and Catsburg finished fourth in the GT Le Mans class in the #3 car, while the sister #4 entry of Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner and Marcel Fassler was heavily delayed by an oil leak and ended up seventh.

Next article
Dumas, Deletraz join Rebellion for 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours

Previous article

Dumas, Deletraz join Rebellion for 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Event COTA Tickets
Author Jamie Klein

Race hub

COTA

COTA

22 Feb - 23 Feb
FP1 Starts in
16 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
09:00
08:00
FP2
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
13:45
12:45
Q1
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
18:40
17:40
Q2
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
19:10
18:10
Race
Sun 23 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
13:00
12:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
SCCA

MX-5 Cup: Brett Smrz off-track serious injury

2
IndyCar

Supercars ace McLaughlin confirmed at Penske in IndyCar GP

2m
3
IMSA

Mostert: Rolex 24 victory “biggest win since Bathurst”

4
FIA F3

David Schumacher lands Charouz F3 seat for 2020

3h
5
Formula 1

Ex-Caterham F1 boss denies bribery scandal involvement

Latest videos

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - race highlights 03:05
WEC

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - race highlights

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - Hour 7 highlights 03:13
WEC

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - Hour 7 highlights

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - Hour 5 highlights 02:52
WEC

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - Hour 5 highlights

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - Proton Dempsey Porsche crash 00:29
WEC

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - Proton Dempsey Porsche crash

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - Hour 3 highlights 02:54
WEC

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - Hour 3 highlights

Latest news

Magnussen, Rockenfeller get Corvette WEC drives
WEC

Magnussen, Rockenfeller get Corvette WEC drives

Dumas, Deletraz join Rebellion for 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours
LM24

Dumas, Deletraz join Rebellion for 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours

Ginetta to skip COTA, leaving only three LMP1s
WEC

Ginetta to skip COTA, leaving only three LMP1s

Kristensen named Grand Marshal for 'Super Sebring'
IMSA

Kristensen named Grand Marshal for 'Super Sebring'

Porsche RSR-19 doubts allayed after Daytona result
WEC

Porsche RSR-19 doubts allayed after Daytona result

Schedule

WEC
  • WEC
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
22 Feb
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.